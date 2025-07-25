Rockstar Games Reportedly Partners with Twitch to Prepare for GTA 6 Launch

GTA 6 launch is something that all the fans are looking forward to and most of them really want to see something more on the game before its releases. GTA 6 was earlier set to release in the fall of 2025, but now the release has been delayed to May 26, 2026. GTA 6 is going to be a total game changer for the gaming industry, as it will set a new pricing trend for the upcoming AAA games. Now, most of the fans know that GTA 6 is releasing on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but none of them know what channels Rockstar Games will use to market the launch of GTA 6. Now a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ has posted on ‘X’ that “Twitch is reportedly working with Rockstar Games to prepare for the GTA 6 launch, as they believe it will be “the biggest game of our lives.”

Advertisment

Rockstar Games Working with Twitch for GTA 6 Launch- What’s there in the Partnership?

The details of the partnership reveal that during the launch the initial focus would be on single-player campaign, and Twitch is working with Rockstar’s developers and the publishers to make the partnership a huge success. Partnership could include drops, or other activations, or official Twitch roleplay servers.

All this has been revealed in a discussion between streaming expert Lydia and Mike Minton, ‘The Money Guy’ from Twitch. So, Mike Minton is the Chief Monetization Officer of Twitch, and he helps streamers in making money through paid subscriptions, the Twitch Currency Bits, as well as partnership with brands and advertising. Mike shared some secrets on the success formula of GTA 5, and also shared some insights on the plans for GTA 6 launch.

He further says that GTA 5 became popular in the last four or five years with the introduction of role-playing servers where creators have driven stories and taken on roles, and they have also worked on building stories around those roles. GTA 5 is a game that was launched almost a decade ago, but this new approach gave a new life to the game.

Here is the post on 'X' by 'GTA 6 Countdown':

Twitch is reportedly working with Rockstar Games to prepare for the GTA 6 launch, as they believe it will be “the biggest game of our lives.” pic.twitter.com/VdQC5UjoQM — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) July 24, 2025

For GTA 6 he said that they are looking at a long-term perspective, as according to him GTA 6 would be a wave that would gain momentum over time. This has motivated Twitch to break GTA 6 launch into various phases for best results. Their first focus would be on single-players campaign, as that would be the key point for the game when it launches officially. This strategic move will help them in capitalizing on the big hype around the game.

He also says that “We will work with Take-Two and so on to make it as big as possible for them and activate it on Twitch as they want for the launch of their game.” They also have big hopes from GTA 6 Online cycle that would be launching for the game. Twitch has been actively helping in promoting content for GTA Online on their platform and this includes the weekly updates and the DLC updates. It is a platform where the developers, streamers, and players come together and create a mutually beneficial relationship with each other.

Rockstar Games and Twitch partnership for GTA 6 has a long way to go, as the game will be there for several years with the launch on GTA 6 Online. The association will help Twitch get more players, while Rockstar Games will get the benefits of a huge gaming community where they can keep promoting or launching their new content.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Marketing Gets Closer with All of Rockstar’s Positions Filled Worldwide

Rockstar Games and PS Marketing Deal for GTA 6 Drives its Optimization for PS5 Pro-Rumors

Rockstar Games Bids Farewell to Social Club for a New GTA 6 Era- Rumors

Free Fire MAX Fist x Gun Skin Event-Get USP 2 Sharp Tactician Gun and Fist KO