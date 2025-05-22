GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for May 22 to May 28, 2025-Earn 3X GTA$

GTA Online Weekly Update for the week May 22 to May 28 launches today, and the update lets you sail into big rewards with 2X GTA$ and RP on A Superyacht Life missions, plus a GTA$100,000 bonus for completing any three. You can grab a Galaxy Super Yacht at 40% off to join in. On land you can earn 3X GTA$ in Taxi Work and 2X GTA$ and RP in Tiny Racers. You can also hunt daily Shipwrecks in Southern San Andreas to collect Outfit Scraps, unlock The Frontier Outfit, and earn 2X rewards.
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete three ‘A Superyacht Life Contact Missions’ to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- A Superyacht Life Contact Missions
- Shipwrecks
- Tiny Racers (Returning)
Get 3X GTA$
- Taxi Work
Get Discounts (40% Off)
- Galaxy Super Yacht including upgrades and modifications
- Annis Euros (down from $1,800,000 to $1,080,000)
- BF Weevil (down from $870,000 to $522,000)
- Declasse Drift Yosemite (down from $1,300,000 to $784,000)
- Declasse Hotring Sabre (down from $830,000 to $498,000)
- Dinka Veto Modern (down from $995,000 to $597,000)
- Gallivanter Baller ST (down from $890,000 to $534,000)
- Överflöd Autarch (down from $1,995,000 to $1,173,000)
- Vapid Flash GT (down from $1,675,000 to $1,005,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- Free: Minigun & Heavy Sniper
- 30% OFF: Compact EMP Launcher, Grenades, Pipe Bombs, Tear Gas, and Body Armor
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Tactical SMG - FREE for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Black Box File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Grotti Furia (Top Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Pegassi Zorrusso (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Declasse Mamba (Standard Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Vapid GB200
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Dewbauchee Specter - Win a Race in the LS Car Meet Series
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Enus Super Diamond, Grotti Cheetah, Grotti GT500, Överflöd Entity XF and Weeny Dynasty
- Luxury Autos: Annis Euros & Överflöd Autarch
- Test Track: Canis Seminole Frontier, Dewbauchee JB 700 & Invetero Coquette BlackFin
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Benefactor Stirling GT
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Business Trip
- Time Trial: Storm Drain
- HSW Time Trial: North Chumash to Palomino Highlands
