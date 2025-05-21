GTA 6 Release Slipping Beyond May 2026 is Not Confirmed, Reveals Infuriated Insider

GTA 6 recently got its much-awaited trailer 2 accompanied by seventy official screenshots. The fans were earlier really disappointed with the release delay announcement from Rockstar Games, as they were really looking forward to the fall 2025 release of the game. GTA 6 is now set to release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S consoles. Rockstar Games has already stated in their Newswire that the delay has happened because the company wanted to deliver a game that would over exceed the expectations of the fans. So, GTA 6 is all set to rock the gaming world with its fine graphics and visuals, as was visible in GTA 6 trailer 2.

Since, the time GTA 6 has received its brand-new trailer and screenshots, the fans have been busy analyzing them in-depth in order to get their hands on minute details. The excitement for the game is back, and there is hope that GTA 6 would get more gameplay trailers till its final release on May 26, 2026. Now, with already so much happening, what made the fans furious as well as anxious is the news about a further delay in GTA 6 release. The source for this information was cited as Jason Schreier’s most recent article in Bloomberg, and the article was titled ‘Grand Theft Auto 6 Delay Impacts Every Game Company’. The article started with the opening statement ‘When Rockstar pushed back the release of the highly anticipated title, some game makers breathed a sigh of relief. Others are holding emergency meetings.’ The main focus of the article was an analysis of the impact of GTA 6 release being pushed to May 26, 2026, on the overall games industry.

Jason Schreier talked about other video games companies in the article, and they were the ones that had delayed their games from fall 2025 to spring 2026, as they wanted to get away as far from GTA 6 as possible. He has brought the dilemma of these games’ publishers to the forefront, where they are caught in a huge fix. If they postpone their release further, then it would be an expensive endeavor for them, but then trying to come alongside GTA 6 would be catastrophic for these publishers. Here he has raised a concern, what if these publishers delay again, and GTA 6 slips with them? He has further stated that there is no guarantee that May 2026 is a confirmed release window, but there is no official backing in this statement.

How the Media Reacted to The Article?

Once the article was published there were a number of follow-up articles on the web from various gaming websites, which focused on only one thing ‘GTA 6 Release Could be Delayed Further’. This infuriated the GTA 6 fans and also the infuriated insider, who posted a comment on gaming subreddit and the post read “Jason Schrier Calls Out bottom-feeding game websites for misleading GTA VI "delay" headlines”. He further posted another comment which goes like this “If I had said "maybe GTA VI will be delayed" that would be one thing. What I said was that competing companies are playing 4D chess trying to figure out if they should delay their games from spring to fall in order to avoid GTA VI, but that of course that's risky because the May deadline isn't guaranteed. These fucking bottom-feeders turned that into "Jason Schreier says GTA VI release date isn't guaranteed."

GTA 6 Release Delay Drama and the Reaction of the Fans

The Insider was not the only one who was infuriated with such articles, as the fans also found the whole thing controversial. A fan has posted this reply on GTA subreddit to Jason Schreier’s post ‘t's crazy how rumours and "maybes" becomes news headlines that implants a confirmation bias on people, like "I might eat kebab today" implying that I will eat kebab today. (No, I don't will).

Another one says “That's as bad as the people (like my coworker) who sees a satire article that says "Half-Life 3 may see a release before GTA VI" and comes up to me today going "did you know they're releasing Half-Life 3????" It's people who can't think for themselves and just take the first thing they read as gospel without actually doing any research.”

On the funnier side a fan has added “I’m surprised you didn’t use “blasts” like every other outlet.” So, the fans are calling it a mockery of information, and now what they want is real information with a solid base.

Right now, GTA 6 is all set to release on May 26, 2026, and even Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick has confirmed this in an interview with CNBC. The fans should rely only on information coming right from the Insider’s social media handle or from Rockstar’s official account.

Also Read:

Rockstar Games Gives Free GTA$1,000,000 in GTA 5 Online, But Do the Fans Want it

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Details that You Could Have Missed- Jason, a Cop or a Prisoner

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations Begin May 21, 2025-New Solara Map

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android