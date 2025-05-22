Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event-Get MP40 Royal Flush and Flashing Spade

Free Fire MAX is still celebrating its 8th Anniversary Event, where OB49 Update has been launched across servers. Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations bring a new Solara Map to the battlefield along with a new event Solarush, which helps you in exploring the new map in order to earn some exclusive rewards like free emotes. After the Shoes Royale event a new event MP40 Ring has been launched for the server. The event brings some exclusive gun skins like the MP40- Royal Flush and MP40- Flashing Spade to the platform.

Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event- Release Date

The event was launched today on May 22, 2025, and will be available on the server for the next 27 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to use their Free fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the MP40 Ring event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You are guaranteed a Grand Prize within 200 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event- Rewards

MP40- Royal Flush

MP40- Flashing Spade

Top Weapon Token x 1

Top Weapon Tokens x 2

Top Weapon Tokens x 3

Top Weapon Tokens x 5

Top Weapon Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

You can exchange the Top Weapon Tokens earned by you for some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the tokens required in exchange for grabbing these rewards.

MP40- Eternal Diamond x 225 Top Weapon Tokens

MP40- Blazing Heart x 200 Top Weapon Tokens

MP40- Dreamy Club x 175 Top Weapon Tokens

Premium Ring Voucher x 50 Top Weapon Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Top Weapon Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Top Weapon Tokens

Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Top Weapon Tokens

Operano Weapon loot Crate x 4 Top Weapon Tokens

Frenzy Bunny (Charge Buster + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Top Weapon Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Top Weapon Token

Supply Crate x 1 Top Weapon Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Top Weapon Token

Pocket Market x 1 Top Weapon Token

Bonfire x 1 Top Weapon Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Top Weapon Token

Secret Clue x 1 Top Weapon Token

Bounty Token x 1 Top Weapon Token

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

MP40- Royal Flush

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Accuracy –

MP40- Flaming Spade

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Range –

Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to earn some exclusive rewards in the event.

