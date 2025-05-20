GTA 6 Dark Side Really Reveals Betrayal or Is it Just Another Fan Theory

GTA 6 has been in the news for a long time now, and what creates the hype for the game is its rocking legacy. The game belongs to the most popular action-adventure series of games, Grand Theft Auto Series, and is probably a huge improvement over its predecessors like Grand Theft Auto 5. GTA 6 release window was delayed from fall 2025 to May 26, 2026, by Rockstar Gams earlier this month, and the fans were utterly frustrated to hear the news. Rockstar Games announced the GTA 6 release delay with a message on Newswire, which focused mainly on the company taking extra time to achieve their target of over exceeding the expectations of GTA 6 fans.

The fans were really not happy with the delay, and most of them used social media channels in order to vent out their frustration. This phase didn’t last long and the game regained its hype after Rockstar Games quietly dropped GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game. Since then, the fans have been busy analyzing trailer 2 and seventy screenshots and are now even more excited to play the game once it releases worldwide officially for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Would GTA 6 Have a Dark Side or Its Just the Wild Fantasy of a Fan?

GTA 6 is different from other GTA Series games, as it is the first game to feature a female protagonist, Lucia. The new trailer and screenshots reveal a lot about the love angle in the story and based on this one can conclude that the duo, Jason and Lucia would not only be two love birds, but they would also be real partners in crime in the game. GTA Series has always focused on a crime-oriented gameplay, where the story is always set against the backdrop of drugs, robbery and reckless car driving. GTA 6 will follow the same route, but with a different angle to the story.

Vice City in GTA 6 promises neon-soaked streets, lively beaches, and fun-filled activities, but all of this is hidden underneath the garb of a dark criminal world that is all set to take you on a fantastic virtual journey. Recently, a GTA 6 fan posted on GTA 6 subreddit “Foreshadowing of a betrayal / threat in the official artwork?” Here he is referring to this artwork, where Jason and Lucia are sitting on a bed in a motel, which is placed against a wall.

If you take a closer look at the painting, then you will see that there is an armed man in the painting who is about to shoot two deer. According to the fan the two deer symbolize Jason and Lucia, and the armed man is a metaphor for the Danger or Betrayal that they would face in the game.

The Official Story for GTA 6 also Plays the Dark World Metaphor

GTA 6 has always had its fair share of leaks, and some of the earlier leaks had revealed that Jason could be a cop. GTA 6 has an intriguing storyline “The plot involves the two main protagonists Jason and Lucia who have always known that the deck is stacked against them, but when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves engaged with the darkest side of the sunniest side of America. In the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida, forced to rely on each other, more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

Jason’s official story also reveals that he was was a troubled teen who joins the army in order to get away from his bad influences. But later he again gets entangled with criminals after returning home from the army. The new trailer for GTA 6 then shows Jason driving down to collect Lucia from prison, where she is serving time for ‘protecting her family’. This is the place where a doubt arises that Jason is a cop, as in the new trailer the prison guard asks him whether he has seen him before. Based on this the fans now think that Jason might have been a prisoner there or would certainly be an undercover cop.

The line ‘The darkest side of the sunniest side of America’ in the official story also reveals that there might be an angle to the story where the couple is betrayed by one of their friends in the game.

Revealing the Dark Side of GTA 6- Fans’ Reactions

The post on GTA 6 subreddit by the fan ‘Cal_Hampton’ analyzes the painting on the wall in a very detailed manner “The deer could be a metaphor to symbolize Jason and Lucia, walking and living together. And hidden in the shadows, lurks an armed man about to shoot the deer, which could be the sign that an imminent danger might come from the shadows to hurt Jason and Lucia.”

To this the other fan has replied with another interesting post “I think the metaphor is more about the two of them being hunted. You can see a deer and a doe (Jason and Lucia) being stalked by a hunter trying to kill them (could be the police guy from trailer 2). The scene where Brian says "they got your name, address, they got everything" confirms this. My guess is that the house in the Keys is the initial safe house. After this scene, they go into hiding in a motel somewhere in Port Gellhorn, and that's what the painting is hinting at.”

Some fans are also calling the painting as a Red Dead Redemption 3 leak, as it has all the elements from a game like Red Dead Redemption- deer, hunter, and a forest.

GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots have provided the fans with enough marketing materials to analyze and create theories around the game. The official story for GTA 6 reveals a lot about the game, but a clearer picture will arrive with the release of GTA 6 trailer 3 or more screenshots for the game.

