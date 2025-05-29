GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for May 29 to June 4, 2025-Earn GTA$100K Bonus

GTA Online Weekly Update for the week May 29 to June 4, 2025 has been launched. The update brings high profits this week with 3X rewards on Special Vehicle Work, 2X GTA$ and RP for Export Mixed Goods. You can also earn GTA$100K bonus for selling GTA$300K in goods, and a free Buckingham Luxe Tee when you purchase any Buckingham aircraft. You will get the tee within 72 hours of purchasing any Buckingham branded aircraft.
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Sell GTA$300,000 across all businesses to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Special Vehicle Work
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
Export Mixed Goods Missions - Random Transform Races (Returning)
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Executive Office Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
- Special Cargo Warehouses
- Annis Savestra (down from $990,000 to $693,000)
- Buckingham Nimbus (down from $1,900,000 to $760,000)
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (down from $10,000,000 to $7,000,000)
- Buckingham Swift Deluxe (down from $5,150,000 to $3,605,000)
- Dinka Veto Classic (down from $895,000 to $626,000)
- Ocelot Penetrator (down from $880,000 to $616,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% OFF: Military Rifle
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Compact EMP Launcher
FIB Priority File
- The Project Breakaway File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Top Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Pegassi Ignus (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Pegassi Infernus Classic (Top Tier)
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: LCC Avarus, LCC Innovation, Pegassi Esskey, Vapid Bullet & Vapid FMJ
- Luxury Autos: Fathom FR36 & Vapid Dominator FX
- Test Track: Coil Voltic, Declasse Tulip & Lampadati Michelli GT
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Annis Euros X32
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: A Sign of Things to Come
- Time Trial: Up Chiliad
- HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach
