Free Fire MAX TROGON x AC80 Ring Event-Get Exclusive Trogon and AC80 Gun Skins

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, and is well-known for its regular gameplay updates and new events. Free Fire MAX celebrated its 8th Anniversary on May 21, 2025, and along with that the new OB49 Update was launched for all the servers. The update is unique because it brings an all-new map, Solara to the battlefield. The new Solara map is right now ready to be explored and the players can take part in all the events like the Solarush event to win exclusive gifts like a free emote. Now, after the MP40 Ring Event, a new event TROGON x AC80 Ring Event has been launched for the server. The event brings exclusive gun skins AC80- Phantasmal Touch and Trogon- Serrated Rose to the platform.

Free Fire MAX- TROGON x AC80 Ring Event- Release Date

The event was launched today on May 29, 2025, and will stay on the server till the next 16 days. It is Luck Royale event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win some exclusive guns skins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX TROGON x AC80 Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to TROGON x AC80 Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You will need 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 200 diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX TROGON x AC80 Ring Event- Rewards

Trogon- Serrated Rose

Trogon- Bermuda Flashback

AC80- Phantasmal Touch

AC80- Phantasmal Claws

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX TROGON x AC80 Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The Universal Ring Tokens owned by you can be exchanged some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are some of the rewards you will get in exchange for the Universal Ring Tokens owned by you:

Trogon- Serrated Rose x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

Trogon- Bermuda Flashback x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

Trogon- Pyro Dino x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AC80- Phantasmal Touch x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AC80- Phantasmal Claws x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

AC80- Phantasmal Grasp x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Goldrim Tribute (Thompson + Kord) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Operano Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Care x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Trogon- Serrated Rose

Range ++

Damage +

Accuracy –

AC80- Phantasmal Claws

Range ++

Rate of Fire +

Magazine –

AC80- Phantasmal Touch

Armor Protection ++

Range +

Magazine –

Trogon- Bermuda Flashback

Reload Speed ++

Rate of Fire +

Accuracy –

Free Fire MAX Trogon x AC80 Ring event would be available on the server for a limited time. You need to make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win some exclusive gun skins in the event.



