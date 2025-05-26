GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveals Stunning Details that Went Missing in Trailer 1

GTA 6 release delay came as an obvious announcement from Rockstar games, as the company had been completely silent over the development of the game for more than a year now. GTA 6 was earlier set to release in the fall of 2025, but now it is coming out on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Seres X/S consoles. However, what made the fans happy after the GTA 6 delay news was the release of trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game. GTA 6 trailer 2 introduced the male protagonist of the game, Jason, while the seventy screenshots for the game revealed new characters, locations, and some new activities in the game. Since the launch of GTA 6 trailer 2, the fans have been busy finding out some details about the game by analyzing the trailer in detail. The screenshots have also been analyzed deeply by many passionate GTA 6 fans for extracting information that has not been directly revealed in the marketing materials. GTA 6 trailer 2 not only takes you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, but it also reveals a lot of stunning details about the highly anticipated game, GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Provides a Context for the Story

Unlike GTA 6 trailer 1 which was released without a context for the story, new trailer for GTA 6 provides a context for the story. Now, we know that Jason and Lucia are a couple who have had a simple score gone wrong, and this gets them involved in a criminal conspiracy, where they cannot trust anyone, they know, if they want to survive.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 First Shot is Leonida Keys- A Real-Life Hot Spot for Drug Trafficking

We all know that Leonida in GTA 6 is a virtual representation of Florida State. The first shot in GTA 6 trailer 2 shows Leonida, which is a real-life hot spot for drug trafficking, and this reveals that drug trafficking is definitely going to be part of the GTA 6 gameplay.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Second Shot Reveals a Lot About Jason and his Profession

The second shot in GTA 6 trailer 2 shows Jason’s personal truck and his pet Iguana. Also, this shot introduces Brian Heder for the first time, a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the keys. The conversation between Jason and Brian in the shot reveals that Jason is staying rent free in one of Brian’s properties and in exchange he works for the drug dealer. This also relates to Jason’s story, as Florida Keys is a hot spot for drug trafficking and this is the place where you will find next level action in the game. The opening lines in the shot by Jason “I am just fixing some leaks’ has a reference to the big September 2022 leaks.

A 1950’s Car in the Background Could have Reference to Wyman’s Car Parts from September 2022 Leaks

Jason’s property has a 1950’s car in the background, and it looks like that the car has been there for a long time, as you can see loads of dust piled on to it. This could have reference to Wyman’s Car parts in September 2022 leaks, where you could get involved in a mission that would require you to collect car parts for him.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveals Excellent Personalization for Vehicles

While Jason is driving his car in trailer 2, one can see that the two windows are open up to different lengths. Also, presence of paw prints on the hood of the car of a lady holding her dog in her hands reveal that vehicles would have a lot of customization features in GTA 6. Trucks featuring hitch accessory also reveal intense customization mechanism for vehicles in the game.

Some of the Number Plates in GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveal that Georgia Could be a New Location on GTA 6 Map

While most of the clips show vehicles with a number plate similar to Florida, a few of the cars and trucks showcase a number plate that says ‘Gloriana’. The number plate for Gloriana is very similar to Georgia, and this has fueled the rumors that Georgia would also be added as a location on GTA 6 map. Anyways, GTA 6 will have a huge open world to explore, and this also takes into account GTA 6 Online which will have new locations being added to the map on a regular basis.

Access to Music Would be Present in Other Locations Also Apart from the Cars

Listening to music and good music form an integral part of GTA 6 gameplay. In the scene where Jason is exercising on the beach, one could see Jason wearing ear pods, which refers to the fact that you would be able to listen to music anywhere in the game.

Heavy NPC Density and Visual Graphics Make the Game Look Insane

NPCs are just everywhere in the game and this adds a touch of realism to it. Along with enough NPCs, the game also features excellent visuals and graphics with features like Ray Tracing.

GTA 6 will change the way AAA games are played on a console. The game promises a lot and once it releases it might set a new trend in AAA gaming.

