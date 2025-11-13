GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for November 13 to 19, 2025-GTA 5 Mansions Teaser Arrives

GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched for the week November 13 to November 19, 2025, and the update brings a free car, mansions teaser, and some new missions for the players. Much-awaited Prix Luxury Real Estate is expanding into Los Santos' most elite neighborhoods, offering help through New Listings missions that pay Double Rewards - or 4X for GTA+ Members this week. Now, ahead of their debut, they're launching a VIP Program with lavish perks: play GTA Online before December 7 to reach Black Tier and claim a free vehicle and designer outfit. You need to complete all New Listings missions by then to hit Gold Tier and earn exclusive discounts and bonuses in the next update.
You can also grab a free Executive Office, pick up the Übermacht Sentinel GTS with the new Cel Shaded livery at Luxury Autos, and score Double Rewards on Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions and more.
- New Listings Missions
- Cel Shaded livery now available for the Übermacht Sentinel GTS
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Program
Play GTA Online before December 7 to receive Black Tier Rewards within 72 hours
- Free Übermacht Revolter with the Sessanta Nove Monogram livery
- Santo Capra Cap
- Black Santo Capra Ornate Tee
- Black Santo Capra Ornate Mini Dress (Ladies Only)
- Black Santo Capra Coin Pool Sliders
Complete all New Listings Missions by December 7 to receive Gold Tier Rewards for the next GTA Online update
- GTA$2,000,000 off all Prix Luxury Real Estate listings
- GTA$1,000,000 cash bonus
- New Rockstar Games Varsity Crew Neck Sweater
Weekly Challenge for the New GTA Online Update
- Complete three VIP Work Missions to receive the LS Smoking Jacket and GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- VIP Work and Challenges
Get 3X GTA$
- Associate and Bodyguard Salaries
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- New Listings Missions (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions (Import/Export)
- Special Vehicle Work
- Random Transform Races
- Community Combat Series
Returning
- Known Unknowns
- Unknown Unknowns
Free property
Lombank West Executive Office Property
Discounts (50% Off)
- Executive Office Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
- Executive Office Garages
- Benefactor Schafter LWB (Armored) (down from $ 438,000 to $ 219,000)
- Benefactor Schafter LWB (down from $ 208,000 to $104,000)
- Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored) (down from $1,900,000 to $1,330,000)
- Benefactor Schafter V12 (down from $116,000 to $58,000)
- Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) (down from $396,000 to $198,000)
- Enus Cognoscenti 55 (down from $154,000 to $77,000)
- Gallivanter Baller LE (Armored) (down from $374,000 to 187,000)
- mponte Nightshade (down from $585,000 to $292,000)
Discounts (30% Off)
- Buckingham Vestra (down from $950,000 to $665,000)
- Declasse Tampa (down from $375,000 to 262,000)
- Dinka Marquis (down from $413,000 to $290,000)
- Karin Hotring Everon (down from $1,790,000 to $1,253,000)
- Lampadati Corsita (down from $1,795,000 to 1,256,000)
- Maxwell Asbo (down from $400,000 to $285,000)
- Pegassi Monroe (down from $493,000 to $343,000)
- Pfister Growler (down from $1,627,000 to $1,138,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% OFF: Compact EMP Launcher
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Tactical SMG
FIB Priority File
- The Fine Art File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Duggan Robbery: Vysser Neo (Top Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Hijak Ruston (Standard Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Karin Previon (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Declasse Tahoma Coupe
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: (Annis RE-7B)- Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: BF Bifta, Coil Brawler, Dinka Jester, Pegassi Esskey and Vapid Riata
- Luxury Autos: Übermacht Revolter (with Sessanta Nove Monogram livery] and Übermacht Sentinel GTS (with Cel Shaded livery)
- Test Track: Enus Cognoscenti, Enus Super Diamond & Vulcar Warrener
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Benefactor Stirling GT
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Downtown Underground
- Time Trial: Lake Vinewood Estate
- HSW Time Trial: North Chumash to Palomino Highlands
Also Read:
PS Plus Games for November 2025 Include GTA 5, Pacific Drive and More
GTA 6 Hype Can Never Be Stolen by Any Game, Not Event Half Life 3
GTA 6 Delay Hasn’t Killed the Hype, as Trailer 3 Release Rumors are Still Alive
GTA 6 is Delayed, but GTA 5 Mansions DLC Gets a Teaser and a Confirmed Release Date