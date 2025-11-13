PS Plus Games for November 2025 Include GTA 5, Pacific Drive and More

PlayStation Plus has just launched its games for the month of November 2025, and some of the games are major titles like GTA 5, Pacific Drive, and Still Wakes the Deep. All these games will be available to play from November 18 onwards, but you need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription to play these games for free. Grand Theft Auto 5 is making a return to PS Plus after a long time, and it was one of the most awaited games on PS Plus. Also, with the latest system software update for the PS Portal, PlayStation Plus Premium members can now stream select digital PS5 games directly from their own libraries, directly on their PS Portal. This includes thousands of popular games like Astro Bot, Borderlands 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Fortnite, Ghost of Yōtei, Grand Theft Auto V, and Resident Evil 4.

PS Plus Games for November- Extra and Premium Catalog

GTA 5- PS5 and PS4

GTA 5 does not need any introduction, as the game has been there for more than a decade now, and the fans know what it is all about. The story in GTA 5 revolves around three main protagonists Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, who find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry. They need to pull of a series of heists to survive in a ruthless city, where no one can be trusted. GTA 5 belongs to the popular action-adventure series published by Rockstar Games, and GTA fans are now waiting for GTA 6 release, which is the next game in the series. GTA Online has kept GTA 5 alive for a long time, and this ever-evolving online multiplayer gaming platform gets new updates every week, which keep the players engaged with the game.

Pacific Drive- PS5

Pacific Drive is a run-based, first-person driving survival game. Your car is your only companion as you navigate a surreal and anomaly-filled reimagining of the Pacific Northwest. The game lets you unravel a long- forgotten mystery, while diving into the wilderness that brings unique and strange challenges.

Still Wakes the Deep- PS5

If you love to play horror games, then Still Wakes the Deep is the right game for you. It is a return to the first-person narrative horror genre for The Chinese Room, creator of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Dear Esther. In the game you are trapped in an oil rig and as all the comms are down, what you get is to face the unknowable horror that comes aboard. You need to search for your crew and help them survive if you can, while facing a terrifying and unrelenting foe.

Insurgency Sandstorm- PS4 and PS5, Thank Goodness You’re Here- PS4 and PS5, The Talos Principle 2- PS5, Monster Jam Showdown- PS5 and PS4, and Moto GP 25- PS4 and PS5 are some of the other games that are included.

Along with all this Tomb Raider- Anniversary works on bringing Lara’s adventure to PlayStation Plus Premium. The game is available for PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation Plus games for November 2025 have a lot to offer. Games like GTA 5 and Pacific Drive are a must play, and what can be better, if you get to play them for free.

