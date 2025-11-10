GTA 6 Delay Hasn’t Killed the Hype, as Trailer 3 Release Rumors are Still Alive

GTA 6 has now been delayed to November 19, 2026, but the fans are still hoping for GTA 6 trailer 3. The reason behind it could be the fact that last time, when GTA 6 got delayed to May 26, 2026, Rockstar Games quietly dropped GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game. Right now, no one has any real clue with what is going on with GTA 6, but still, what we get is a whole lot of rumors on the web and all the social media channels. As the game is officially delayed, most of the rumors are around pre-orders, GTA 6 trailer 3 release or some new screenshots for the game. Now, this doesn’t feel like that the hype is over, as the fans are still busy predicting something or the other about GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumors- Is it Releasing this Year?

GTA 6 trailer 2 had its fair share of fan theories for the expected release date, so why should Trailer 3 stay behind. Earlier there was a theory that GTA 6 trailer 3 would be announced around Take-Two Interactive’s financial earnings call in November, but what the fans got was a release delay announcement. Rockstar Games has stated in their Newswire that they need more time for polishing the game, and according to them this is the main reason behind the delay in release. While some of the fans are okay with such a delay, as they believe that the final product would be worth the wait, but for some of the fans GTA 6 release delay news has come out as a huge disappointment.

Rockstar Games has now updated their website with the new GTA 6 release date, and a lot of fans were waiting for this change. Now, the new rumors on GTA 6 trailer 3 expected release date reveal that GTA 6 trailer 3 is privately available on YouTube, as the fans believe that two days back the official YouTube channel of Rockstar Games had 395 videos, but today it has 396. This was revealed in a post on ‘X’, but a user Besk has replied to this post by saying that people are just forgetting that Rockstar Games has another GTA Online DLC around the corner. He might be right, because the mansions DLC for GTA Online is all set to release in December and based on the leaks the marketing for this DLC would start with immediate effect.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Besk’:

People just forgetting theres a GTA Online DLC around the corner lol https://t.co/BplTFi4rOY — Besk (@BeskInfinity) November 9, 2025

Another fan theory has been posted on ‘X’ by the user ‘Trevor4Real’ and he says, “GTA 6 Trailer 3, dropping November 11, 2025 at 8:45 AM, could be dedicated to Dre'Quan Priest, making him the 3rd playable character. All these numbers revolve around that date”.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Trevor4Real’:

GTA 6 Trailer 3, dropping November 11, 2025 at 8:45 AM, could be dedicated to Dre'Quan Priest, making him the 3rd playable character 🔥



All these numbers revolve around that date 👀 https://t.co/pt1JZCsOYSpic.twitter.com/0EMrp4Tco3 — TREVOR4REAL (@TREVORTRAILER) November 10, 2025

So, the user is again playing a number game, where he is adding some vague numbers in a particular screenshot, and all these numbers somehow add up to the number 11. So, that’s the origin of this new theory and it believes that this Tuesday, i.e. on November 11, 2025, GTA 6 trailer 3 will drop.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 and its Insane Theories- Are they Worth?

I personally have no faith in these insane theories, as these theories have no base. These theories are just the result of the hype for GTA 6, which inspires the fans to look into very fine details and get the required information. But one thing that can be easily concluded based on these wild fan theories, is that GTA 6 hype is still alive, and the fans are still waiting for the game to release and entertain them.

