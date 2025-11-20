GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for November 20 to 26, 2025-Get a Free Penthouse

GTA Online Weekly Update for the week November 20 to 26, 2025, has been launched and the update brings free penthouse, 2X Money Casino Heists and more for the players. You can build your bankroll at The Diamond Casino and Resort this week with a free Casino Master Penthouse, double rewards on casino missions and work, double daily Chips, and 2X payouts on the Casino Heist Finale - with guaranteed Vault Diamonds for GTA+ Members.
Push luxury real estate projects in New Listings Missions for boosted payouts - 2X GTA$ and RP, or 4X for GTA+ and complete all three missions by December 7 to reach Gold Tier in the Prix Luxury VIP Program and earn major perks, including a GTA$2,000,000 mansion discount, the Black Rockstar Varsity Crewneck, and a GTA$1,000,000 bonus. Play any time before December 7 to hit Black Tier and claim a free Übermacht Revolter.
VIP Program
Play GTA Online before December 7 to receive Black Tier Rewards:
- Free Übermacht Revolter with the Sessanta Nove Monogram livery
- Santo Capra Cap
- Black Santo Capra Ornate Tee
- Black Santo Capra Ornate Mini Dress (Ladies Only)
- Black Santo Capra Coin Pool Sliders
Complete all New Listings Missions by December 7 to receive Gold Tier Rewards:
- GTA$1,000,000 cash bonus (delivered within 72 hours)
- GTA$2,000,000 off all Prix Luxury Real Estate listings (in December)
- New Rockstar Games Varsity Crew Neck Sweater (in December)
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete The Diamond Casino Heist two times to receive The Diamond Strike Vest and GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Open Wheel Races (Returning)
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- New Listings Missions (4X for GTA+ Members)
- The Diamond Casino Heist Finale
- Casino Story Missions
- Casino Work
- Community Race Series
2X
- Casino Daily Visitor Chips
Free
Casino Master Penthouse
Casino Master Penthouse Party Penthouse Package (For GTA+ Member)
Discounts (30% off)
- Arcade Properties including Upgrades
- Albany V-STR - BF Surfer Custom (down from $1,285,000 to $899,000)
- Declasse Mamba (down from $995,000 to $696,000)
- Dinka Blista Kanjo (down from $580,000 to $406,000)
- Dinka Vindicator (down from $630,000 to $441,000)
- HVY Insurgent Pick-Up (down from $1,795,000 to $1,256,500)
- Imponte Arbiter GT (down from $1,580,000 to $1,106,000)
- Invade and Persuade Tank (down from $2,275,000 to $1,592,000)
- Karin Sultan Classic (down from $1,718,000 to $1,202,000)
- Karin Sultan RS Classic (down from $1,789,000 to $1,251,000)
- Lampadati Tropos Rallye (down from $816,000 to $571,000)
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF (down from $1,380,000 to $966,000)
- Maxwell Vagrant (down from $2,214,000 to $1,549,000)
- RUNE Zhaba (down from $2,400,000 to $1,680,000)
- Vulcar Warrener HKR (down from $1,260,000 to $882,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% OFF: Heavy Rifle
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Black Box File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Duggan Robbery: Enus Jubilee (Top Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Gallivanter Baller ST-D (Standard Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Dinka Sugoi (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Dinka Jester Classic
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Gallivanter Baller ST - Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Bravado Verlierer, Hijak Ruston, Lampadati Furore GT, LCC Innovation & Western Cliffhanger
- Luxury Autos: Karin Everon RS & Übermacht Revolter with the Sessanta Nove Monogram livery
- Test Track: Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Weeny Dynasty & Western Zombie Bobber
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Principe Deveste Eight
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Eight Figure Bonus
- Time Trial: El Burro Heights
- HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach
