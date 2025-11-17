GTA 6 Release Could Beat the Highest-Selling Games of 2025 and this Incudes GTA 5

GTA 6 hype is not something new and we have talked about it many times, and whatever happens it will continue till the game releases. There has been a lot of buzz lately around GTA 6 being delayed to November 19, 2026, and the disappointed fans have lost hopes on getting the game next year. Though, no one knows, not even the well-known insiders when the game will release, but then the rumors on the game always contribute to its unending hype. Right now, a trending post on GTA 6 subreddit says “Will GTA 6 beat all of these games in the first year of its release?”, and here these games are the top-selling video games of 2025 till now. This includes games like Minecraft, GTA 5, and Mariokart.

Highest-Selling Games of 2025- Challenging the Best

Based on the list given in the post, Minecraft is the number one game, when it comes to highest-selling games of the year. The game has sold 350M copies worldwide and it would be extremely challenging for any game to beat that record. Minecraft is popular because of the freedom it gives to the player, where he can use his creativity and imagination to create whatever he wants. The game is also known for its strong community network, which can only be built over a long period of time.

Followed by Minecraft is Grand Theft Auto 5, which has managed to sell 220M copies worldwide, and the game is still going strong even after a decade of its release. GTA 5 has again gained more attention in the recent times because of its upcoming GTA 5 Online Mansions DLC, which was much-awaited by the fans. GTA Online is one reason why The GTA 5 has managed to stay alive in the hearts of the players for such a long time, and Rockstar Games will be launching this Online Gaming platform for GTA 6 also.

Position Number 3 is occupied by Wii Sports with 82.9M copies sold, and the fourth and fifth positions are occupied by the games Red Dead Redemption 2, and Mario Kart, which have sold 79M and 89M consecutively worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 does not need any introduction, as it is one of the best games when you talk about realistic graphics and gameplay.

If you look at the top 5 games in the list, then you will find that out of these 5 games at least 2 games have been published by Rockstar Games. So, it looks like Rockstar Games has the capability to make it to the top of the charts, and GTA 6 won’t be left behind.

However, the fans believe that GTA 6 has the capability to beat all the top-selling games, but it will take some time. Some of them also have an opinion that a GTA 6 release on PC would help Rockstar Games to reach a triple figure number, but the company won’t do it because right now their only objective is to make maximum money from the game.

Though some of the fans have a different opinion, and they believe that GTA 6 will do insane numbers in pre-orders only and will beat these games easily.

GTA 6 will only be launched for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and its PC launch is nowhere in sight right now. These highest-selling games of 2025 are available on various platforms, but will GTA 6 beat these games once it releases. What are your thoughts on this? GTA 6 might take some time to reach the top, but with Rockstar’s passion for delivering excellence you can always believe in its success.

