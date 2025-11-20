Sony PS5 Welcome Hub Update Launches Today-How to Customize the Welcome Hub?

Sony is trying to make PS5 look impressive before its next-gen console, PS6 launches in the year 2027. On November 19, Sony released a server-side update to the PS5 Welcome Hub, introducing a 'Recently Played' widget that shows the latest game's playtime, sessions, and progress for easy tracking of gaming habits. The update also adds an animated background that features an autumn theme of falling leaves around a mountainous lake, set to cycle through winter snow, spring cherry blossoms, and summer greenery. The new Welcome Update is already live for some users including those on UK PSN accounts. Some previews of the update were shared by PlayStation’s official channels on some of the social media platforms like X.
What is the new PS5 Update All About?
The new PS5 Update Welcome Hub adds a new widget showing your recent game stats and a dynamic animated background that changes with the seasons. So, Sony seems to be adding new themes to the PlayStation 5 background and the fans are now hopeful that PS6 might bring back some normal themes like the PlayStation 4 had. Some of the fans have an opinion that the backgrounds are pretty, but they have noticed a bigger impact from the recent updates adding personalized 3D profiles and adaptive charging. The fans feel those were some awesome improvements. Some fans find this new PS5 Welcome Hub just great and according to one of them the new seasonal backgrounds on PS5 make Los Santos feel even more alive, as the virtual world now beautifully syncs with the real world.
Welcome Hub Widgets- Based on availability in your region
Friend Activity
See what your friends have been playing and which trophies they’ve earned.
Friends Online
Find out who’s online right now.
Messages
View the latest messages from friends.
Console Storage
See how much free space you have available.
Trophies
View your trophy collection.
PlayStation Store
Check out the latest deals and new releases.
PlayStation Plus
Find out what’s new on PlayStation Plus.
News
Get up-to-the-minute news from the world of PlayStation.
Accessibility
Adjust your PS5 console’s accessibility settings.
Media Gallery
Browse your personal library of screenshots and video clips.
Battery
View the battery status of your accessories/controllers.
Your Wishlist
View details of the games and add-ons you’re interested in.
How to Customize the Welcome Hub on PS5?
Widgets can be added, removed, resized, and moved one by one. You can also choose from preset widget layouts based on your preferences.
Add and remove widgets:
- Click on Edit Widgets (A) on the top of the screen.
- Highlight the widget you’d like to see and press X to toggle it on or off.
Change Your Preset
- Click on the Change Preset (B) icon at the top of the screen.
- Select Preset by pressing X.
- You can also create your own custom preset layout by selecting Create Preset.
Move a Widget
- Click on Edit Widgets (A) on the top of the screen.
- Select the widget to move.
- Select Square.
- Use arrows to navigate where you’d like to place the widget.
- Press X to confirm the widget placement.
Resize a Widget
- Click on Edit Widgets (A) on the top of the screen.
- Select the widget to resize.
- Press the R1/L1 button to make it bigger or smaller.
Change Background
Choose from "pre-created" background options for your Welcome hub, or use images from your Media Gallery for a unique background.
- Select Change Background (C).
- Select a background.
Change Followed Games
- Select the Settings (D) icon.
- Go to Followed Games and select Unfollow next to the game you want to unfollow.
Change Temporary Widgets Position
- Select the Settings (D) icon.
- Go to Temporary Widgets Position and select which position you’d like your temporary widgets to show up.
