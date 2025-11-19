PS5 Black Friday Deals 2025-Get $100 Off on PS5, PS5 Pro Consoles and PSVR2

PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals for the year 2025 rumors were already there on the web and most of the predictions made by the rumors were correct. These leaks were posted by an insider billbil_kun on X and they revealed up to $100 discount on PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles. Now, PlayStation has officially announced the Black Friday offers on PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 Pro, PlayStation VR2, PlayStation Portal, Dual Sense Controllers, PS Plus and more, and these offers will be available on direct.playstation.com as well as at participating local retailers. The promotions will vary according to the region and the retailer, and will officially kick off on November 21, 2025, for a limited time period. To check the offer in your region, you need to visit the official PlayStation Black Friday site from November 21 onwards.

Black Friday 2025 Deals on PS5, PS5 Pro Consoles

The PS5 Digital Edition 825GB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle will be available at a recommended retail price of $399.99 USD and the PS5 Console 1TB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle will be available at a recommended retail price of $449.99. The bundle offerings feature PlayStation-exclusive in-game content and 1,000 V-Bucks.

In select regions, players can also save $100USD on PS5 consoles and $100 USD on PS5 Digital Edition consoles.

Gamers looking for the most visually impressive PS5 gaming experience can also save $100 USD on PS5 Pro consoles.

Black Friday 2025 Deals on PS VR2, PlayStation Portal, PS5 Accessories and Games

$100 USD off PlayStation VR2

$20 USD off PlayStation Portal remote player

$20 USD off Pulse Elite wireless headset

$30 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller

$20 USD off DualSense wireless controller

$20 USD off Access controller

Various discounts on PS5 games such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Lost Soul Aside, Astro Bot, and God of War Ragnarök.

Black Friday 2025 PS Plus Discounts

Players in participating countries who join PlayStation Plus during PlayStation’s Black Friday promotion can save up to 33% on a 12-month membership. Current PlayStation Plus members can save 33% on the remainder of their membership when upgrading from PlayStation Plus Essential/Extra to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

Black Friday 2025 PlayStation Gear Discount

Players can visit PlayStation Gear and save up to 60% on on all merchandise including apparel, drinkware, and more from fan-favorite titles like Astro Bot, The Last of Us Part II, and God of War Ragnarök.

