GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for October 16 to 22, 2025-Get Free Car

GTA Online Weekly Update launches today for October 16 to 22, 2025, and the update brings triple money and free car. Halloween continues in GTA Online with GTA Online's Halloween Haunts bringing a new Slasher map set in the tight corridors of the Ramius submarine, plus new ghost sightings for Ghosts Exposed. You need to watch out for random Slashers, including a doppelganger stalking the streets and much more. The Halloween Community Series is paying 3X Rewards, and Salvage Yard owners can unlock an Albany Brigham by completing The Duggan Robbery.
Log in to claim the Green Vintage Devil Mask, and win any Adversary to earn GTA$200,000 plus the Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask. This is the final Weekly Challenge before next week's Vinewood Undead Collection.
Featured Halloween Content
- Ramius Slasher Adversary (New Map)
- Ghosts Exposed Collectibles (New Ghosts)
- Slashers Random Event
- Clone Slasher Random Event
- UFO Business Battle
- More UFO Appearances
Halloween Rewards
- Complete the first three weeks of Weekly Challenges this month to get the Vinewood Undead Collection in time for Halloween
- Collect a Business Battle Crate to receive the Orange Vintage Witch Mask
- Log in to receive the Green Vintage Devil Mask
Weekly Challenge
- Win one Adversary Mode to get the Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask and GTA$200,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Halloween Community Series
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Ramius
- Slasher (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Ghosts Exposed Collectibles
- Acid Lab Sell Missions
Discounts (100% Off or Free)
- Halloween Masks
Discounts (30% Off)
- MTL Brickade 6x6 with Acid Lab
- Arena War Outfits
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Albany Lurcher
- Brute Armored Boxville (down from $1,300,000 to $910,000)
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Dinka Sugoi (down from $1,224,000 to $856,000)
- Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (down from $247,000 to $172,000)
- Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored) (down from $513,000 to $359,000)
- JoBuilt Hauler Custom (down from $1,400,000 to $980,000)
- Karin Technical Aqua (down from $1,489,000 to $1,040,000)
- LCC Sanctus
- Överflöd Autarch (down from $1,955,000 to $1,368,000)
- Pegassi Torero (down from $998,000 to $698,000)
- Übermacht Cypher (down from $1,550,000 to $1,085,000)
- Vapid Aleutian (down from $1,835,000 to $1,250,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 40% OFF: Railgun
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Tactical SMG
- 50% OFF GTA+ Members: The Shocker, Widowmaker, Up-N-Atomizer, Unholy Hellbringer
FIB Priority File
- The Fine Art File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Lampadati Corsita (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Truffade Z-Type (Standard Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Albany Brigham with LS Pounders plate Claimable (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: [Pfister Neon
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Dinka Chavos V6- Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Albany Fränken Stange, Chariot Romero Hearse, Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, Ocelot Locust & Vapid Peyote Gasser
- Luxury Autos: Bollokan Envisage & Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
- Test Track: Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, Grotti Stinger & Vapid Bullet
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Übermacht Sentinel XS
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Business Trip
- Time Trial: Grove Street
- HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City
