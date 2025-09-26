GTA 6 Price is Unknown, but it is Expected to Sell 18 to 20 million Copies on Launch Day

GTA 6 is going to be the biggest game launch of 2026, and this explains the hype for the game. Financial Analysts have already predicted that GTA 6 will make around $1 billion in pre-orders, but do you know how many copies will it sell on the launch day? According to a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, “Take-Two internally expects GTA 6 to sell 18-20 million copies on launch day”. This will make GTA 6 the fastest selling entertainment product based on the data collected from Xbox and PS5 Wishlist. GTA 6 has created an aura of its own, as its love-oriented story angle intertwined with the ruthless crime, drugs, robbery, and reckless car driving gameplay makes it a game that most of the fans would love to play.

GTA 6 to Sell 18 to 20 million Copies on Launch Day- Is it an Understatement?

GTA 5 was released more than a decade ago and the game sold 11 million copies within 24 hours of its launch, and looking at those numbers 18 t0 20 million copies sale for GTA 6 on launch day looks like an understatement. When GTA 5 was released, then fans usually relied on physical copies of the game, but with changing times gaming has become more contemporary and this points towards more sale with digital and physical copies of the game combined together. Some of the fans expect that GTA 6 would sell more than 50 million copies on the launch day. Now, that looks like a statement that befits the GTA 6 hype.

GTA 6 Price is another issue that needs consideration before deciding on the revenue the game would generate. Right now, the rumors indicate that GTA 6 would be priced somewhere between $80 to $100, which is a little expensive for AAA games category also. The fans want the game to be priced in such a way that it is affordable for anyone who wants to play it. A very high price set for the game would definitely impact its sales at the time of launch. Some of the fans are ready to pay that kind of price for a game like GTA 6, but some believe that no game can be that expensive. Right now, Rockstar Games has not revealed anything on GTA 6 price and what we are hearing are just rumors, but the cost involved in making the game definitely indicates a pricing that is at a level higher than other AAA games.

Sometime back there was an article in Financial Times that GTA 6 would change AAA gaming forever and would be a trend setter for new pricing for AAA games, and if this stands true, then we can expect a higher price for GTA 6. Currently, we don’t know anything about GTA 6 launch sale, and Take-Two is also talking based on the Wishlist data collected for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The price of the game on launch will reveal its real sale potential, and till then its just guess work and nothing else.

