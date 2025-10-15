GTA 6 Could be Positioned as a Premium Product in the Market by Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is all set to release on May 26, 2026, but Rockstar Games has still not revealed its price. GTA 6 fans have been waiting for the next trailer and pre-orders for the game, but Rockstar Games continues to maintain its stand of silence on the game. However, certain rumors on the web and social media channels have revealed the price point of the game as $100, but that is just a rumored price and has no official backing from Rockstar Games. Now, a new MIDiA research study rejects the $100 price point for GTA 6, and the study reveals that GTA could generate more revenue at a $69.99 price point. This study was done on 2000 U.S. consumers and revealed that a $69.99 price point would keep the consumers would increase sales potential and keep the fans happy.

A post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ reveals, “According to the research, launching at the optimal price point would result in around 8.6% of the U.S. adult population purchasing the game, equating to 22.9 million copies sold and approximately $1.6 billion in revenue.”

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

According to the research, launching at the optimal price point would result in around 8.6% of the U.S. adult population purchasing the game, equating to 22.9 million copies sold and approximately $1.6 billion in revenue.



— GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 12, 2025

GTA 6 $69.99 Price Point- Is it Worth it?

GTA 6 is one of the most-awaited games and everyone is aware of the hype around the game. Even Rockstar Games knows that GTA Series fans will purchase the copy of the game on day one, even if the price point is set at $100. Rockstar Games has been passionately spending time and money in the development of GTA 6, and they would certainly like to position the game as a premium product in the market. In the year 2024, there was an article in Financial Times, that revealed how GTA 6 would help in setting a new price trend for AAA games in the market, and there is no doubt about the fact that GTA 6 is going to be a trend setter in the industry.

A GTA 6 fan has posted on ‘X’ that “Even at $100, people will still buy it. It's the most-awaited game of the decade.” GTA 6 fans are desperately waiting for GTA 6 to launch on the officially announced date without any further delay in its release. The fans are ready to pay $100 for the game, as they have strong faith in the high quality of the games delivered by Rockstar Games. Most of the AAA games right now are priced at $70 or $80, but what would set GTA 6 apart from these games is its high-quality graphics and realistic gameplay. So, Rockstar Games would definitely want to position GTA 6 as a premium product in the market, as this game alone has the potential to push up PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console sales in the holiday season.

Rockstar Games is an experienced company and it knows pretty well at what price point they would make the most out of GTA 6. Also, GTA 6 fans have made it very clear that they would purchase the game at $100 price point also, as it is totally worth the price. Now, it is up to Rockstar Games to use a suitable pricing and positioning strategy that allows them to generate the desired revenue from the game.

