GTA Online Weekly Update May 9- May 15, 2024- Get 2X GTA$ and RP

Rockstar Games has launched a new GTA Online event for the week May 9th - May 15th, 2024, and the event will help you grab 2X GTA$ and RP all week long. The event involves ‘Superyacht Life Missions’ where you are required to brave the high seas for some real adventure. The rewards for the mission include double GTA$ and RP on a ‘A Superyacht Life Missions’ and Hidden Caches. To launch the mission, owners of a Galaxy Super Yacht can visit Captain Brandon Darcy on the bridge, or alternatively they can give him a call. GTA+ members will get the privilege of 4X Rewards, and the players can grab a Galaxy Super Yacht for themselves at a discount of 30%. The players need to be on the look out for the Peyote plants, as consuming these plants will convert them into creatures of the sea for a brief period of time, and this includes Killer Whale, Dolphin, Stingray, or a fish.
Rewards for the ‘A Superyacht Life Mission’
The players can complete any ‘A Superyacht Life Mission’ from now till the 15th of May and earn an extra GTA$100,000 bonus, and it will be delivered to them within 72 hours of completion.
Weekly Challenge in the GTA Online Update
Completing the current weekly challenge of 3 missions, will give the players an opportunity to earn an additional GTA$100,000 in the GTA Online weekly update.
3X GTA$ and RP on Extraction
Get 3X GTA$ and RP on Extraction, where a team of bodyguards must escort a valuable executive from a crash site to a nearby rendezvous point, while fighting off a lethal hit squad which is given the task of finding and neutralizing the target. Whatever is the outcome, the two sides involved will get 3X GTA$ and RP for participating in the mission through May 15.
2X GTA$ and RP on Completing ‘A Superyacht Life Mission’ and Hidden Caches
Kosatka submarine owners can use its Sonar Station Upgrade to trawl the deep for hidden caches and get 2X GTA$ and RP as reward.
SALVAGE YARD ROBBERIES
· The Podium Robbery: Overflod Autarch (Super)
· The McTony Robbery: Dinka Jester Classic (Sports)
· The Cargo Ship Robbery: Annis Hellion (Off Road)
LS Car Meet Prize Ride- Vapid GB200
The players need to win in the LS Car Meet Series 2 days in a row to walk away with the grand prize Vapid GB200 (Sports)- GTA Online: SA Super Sport Series - Vapid GB200 (youtube.com)
The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle- Annis Euros- Watch the Video on YouTube
TEST RIDES
· Premium Deluxe Motorsport: BF Bifta, Lampadati Viseris, Ocelot Swinger, Pegassi Bati 801RR & Vulcar Warrener
· Luxury Autos: Grotti Turismo Omaggio & Vapid Dominator GT
· Test Track (LS Car Meet): Bravado Verlierer, Enus Paragon R & Ocelot Locust
· Premium Test Ride (HSW): Imponte Arbiter GT
PREMIUM RACE & WEEKLY TRIALS
· Premium Race: Crossing Paths - https://youtu.be/TuRCS1MhtLs
· Time Trial: Calafia Way - https://youtu.be/OPcZWynkaYU
· HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta – https://youtu.be/AZM-5L6AM3o
Get Discounts of 40%
· Grotti Furia
· Pegassi Torero XO
Get Discounts of 30%
· Dinka Marquis
· Kraken Avisa
· Lampadati Toro
· Ocelot Locust
· Ocelot Swinger
· Pegassi Speeder
· Shitzu Jetmax
· Shitzu Longfin
So, the whole week right from 9th May to 14th May 2024, is going to be full of adventure for the GTA Online players. Complete the missions and grab the rewards.
