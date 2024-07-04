GTA San Andreas Netflix Cheat Codes for mobile gaming

Surprisingly, you can now play Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on Netflix, a revelation that caught many of us off guard. Even better, cheat codes are fully functional, allowing you to unleash chaos from the convenience of your mobile or tablet.

To enhance your gaming experience, we’ve compiled a list of a few GTA San Andreas Netflix cheat codes.These codes offer benefits like infinite health and stamina, one-hit kills, and weapon spawns. You can even change the weather to suit your mood, whether you prefer sunny skies or a dramatic storm.

While the game is thrilling when played as intended, using cheat codes adds an extra layer of fun. Imagine spawning a high-speed car to evade the highest Wanted Level—cheats elevate the inherent chaos of GTA San Andreas to new levels of excitement.

List of GTA San Andreas Netflix Cheat Codes:

Health Cheat Codes: Infinite Health and Maximum Stamina to Efficiently Complete Main and Side Missions.

Character Cheat Codes: Infinite Lung Capacity, allowing you to explore underwater without worrying about CJ’s oxygen.

Gameplay Cheat Codes: Spawn a Parachute or a Jetpack to navigate the San Andreas map easily.

Wanted Level Cheat Codes: Options to set a Six-Star Wanted Level or remove it entirely.

Weapon Cheat Codes: Arm CJ with some of the game’s most powerful weapons, including the Heat-Seeking Rocket Launcher.

Vehicle Cheat Codes: Spawn top-tier cars and grant perfect handling for an optimal driving experience.

Other Cheats: Make cars invisible, accelerate time, or modify the weather for a personalized gaming environment.

Full Health, Armor, and $250,000: INEEDSOMEHELP

Max Stamina: ICANGOALLNIGHT

No Hunger: IAMNEVERHUNGRY

Infinite Lung Capacity: MANFROMATLANTIS

Spawn Jetpack: ROCKETMAN

Remove Wanted Level: TURNDOWNTHEHEAT

Unlimited Ammo: FULLCLIP

Max Muscle: BUFFMEUP

Minimum Muscle: LEANANDMEAN

Max Fat: WHOATEALLTHEPIES

Adrenaline Mode: TAKEACHILLPILL

Max Sex Appeal: HELLOLADIES

Max Respect: WORSHIPME

Instant Death: GOODBYECRUELWORLD

Super Jump: KANGAROO

Hitman Level for Every Weapon: PROFESSIONALKILLER

One-Hit Kill Punches: STINGLIKEABEE

Tier 1 Weapons: THUGSARMOURY

Tier 2 Weapons: PROFESSIONALSKIT

Tier 3 Weapons: NUTTERSTOYS

Unlimited Ammo: FULLCLIP

How to Activate GTA San Andreas Netflix Cheats

To use cheat codes in the Netflix version of GTA San Andreas, follow these steps:

Open the main menu.

Navigate to "Options."

Select "Accessibility" from the Options menu.

Scroll down to "Enter Cheat Code."

Input your desired cheat code using the on-screen keyboard of your device.

Press "OK" to activate the cheat.

