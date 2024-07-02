GTA 6 Teased in GTA 5 DLC-Could Have In-Game Social Media Integration

GTA 6 is the most anticipated upcoming game and any information regarding the game makes an interesting story on the web for the fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of the game. The official release of the game has been announced for the fall of 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, and what separates it from the other GTA Series games is the enthusiasm it has created in the gaming community. Right now, even a small crumb of information on GTA 6 helps the fans in getting a closer glimpse of the features and gameplay of the popular upcoming game.

Are GTA 6 Features Really Teased by Rockstar Games in GTA 5 Recent Update?

Immense popularity of the game GTA 6 has created enough buzz around the game and the fans now actually believe that Rockstar games has made an attempt to tease some of the GTA 6 features in the recent GTA 5 Update- Bottom Dollar Bounties. In a recent post on 'X' there has been some evidence about cars and other items being teleported from GTA 6 first official trailer to GTA 5 Recent DLC Update. GameRoll has posted on ‘X’ that a necklace from GTA 6 Trailer 1 has been backported to GTA Online. Here is the post –

Credit to MGGames100 for finding this.



It appears as if a necklace from the GTA 6 trailer has been backported to GTA Online.



I wonder what else has been added to GTA Online which is from GTA 6 that we’re currently yet to discover. pic.twitter.com/4SGYEOMRrG — GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) July 1, 2024

So, definitely this has raised some speculations around what else has been backported into the new GTA 5 DLC update, and how it is an attempt on behalf of Rockstar Games to tease some of the GTA 6 features for the fans. Also, the GTA 6 fans are speculating that GTA 5 recent update, Bottom Dollar Bounties, is an attempt on behalf of Rockstar Games to check out the features for a ‘Roleplaying’ gameplay mechanism in GTA 6.

The recent ‘Bounty Hunter’ Update might be a part of the GTA 6 gameplay, and this is based on the fact that Bounty Hunter gameplay was a part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) online game also. Also, some cars like Übermacht Niboe, were spotted in the GTA 6 trailer 1 also, and this creates enough ground for speculation.

Even one of the characters on the cover page of GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties Update looked similar to one of the characters from GTA 6 leaks. One of the leaked GTA 6 character ‘Wyman’, looks quite similar to the character from GTA Online Update, with an identical hair, identical bracelet, and similar facial features. Wyman is the character that according to GTA 6 leaks will get involved in car sourcing missions and also, he would be a mechanic and a car enthusiast who would have some role to play in the game GTA 6. In fact, since the last two three GTA 5 updates, Rockstar games has been teasing some of the vehicles, items and, logos related to GTA 6. The police interceptor in the last update came straight from GTA 6, and this somehow gives an indication that Rockstar Games is trying to tease GTA 6 through the last 2 or 3 GTA Online Updates.

GTA 6 Could Feature In-Game Social Media Integration

GTA 6 Trailer 1 lays down the probability of in-game social media integration for GTA 6. Though the fans also believe that in game social media integration is a difficult task, but trailer 1 shows that it could be a fact in the game. Rockstar has teased Social Media integration with GTA 6 in the first official trailer. Social media in-game involvement in GTA 6 would help the players in communicating with each other through various social media channels, and would definitely build an exciting gaming community for the GTA 6 game. This in-game social media would be entirely controlled by the NPCs in the game and the proof for social media in-game integration comes from the usage of fake social media channels by Rockstar Games in Trailer 1.

GTA 6 Could Have Lesser Loading Time than GTA 5

GTA 6 is being rumored to have lesser loading times than its predecessors, and the players would be able to switch between the two playable characters Jason and Lucia with the click of a button. This definitely makes GTA 6 the most immersive and technically sound game of the series.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of the year, and the game is rumored to come with in-game social media integration. According to the leaks, the teasers for the game have been shown in the new GTA Online Update ‘Bottom Dollar Bounties’, but the real truth will only be revealed after the actual release of the game.

