GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties-All the Bounty Missions that will get You More GTA$

GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties is the latest DLC update for GTA 5, and the update revolves around ‘Maude Eccles’, who after an exciting career as a bounty hunter is hanging up her cuffs. The update was launched on 25th June 2024, and is a golden opportunity for those who have a burning passion for justice in GTA Online. GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties Update offers the players various new features like a Set Up Shop, New Law Enforcement Vehicles, chasing the Los Santos Most wanted and cleaning up Los Santos with Street Justice.

GTA Online Update Bottom Dollar Bounties- Story

GTA Online New DLC Update will let you experience a bounty hunter’s life and what makes this new update fascinating is the whole new fleet of awesome vehicles. The good news for GTA 5 fans in the new GTA Online update is the return of the character ‘Maude Eccles’ from the action-packed story of the game GTA 5. The new update comes with a new contact in the game ‘Jenette’, who plays the role of Maude’s daughter in the story. The story revolves around Maude Eccles of Blaine County who because of her passion for justice is on a look out for a new generation of Bounty Hunters, someone who is capable enough to take over Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement. The job involves tracking down and dragging in wrongdoers from all across Los Santos and Blaine County. The players need to work alongside Maude’s daughter Jenete to hunt down the wrong doers and claim bounties in return.

GTA Online Bounty Missions and Bail Jumpers

GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties comes with its own set of missions, and completion of these Bounty Missions will help you earn more GTA$. GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties offers a total of 18 Bail Jumpers to secure, dead or alive, with a reduced payout for any eliminated targets. The Bounty Targets are divided into six different types of missions, and the selection of Bounty targets changes once per hour.

Bounty and Missions

· Every secured bounty comes with a payment and your payment for securing a bounty will be sent to you shortly after it has been processed by Jenette.

· If you are holding more than $5000 in cash, then it is at the risk of being stolen by other players. In such a situation you can visit the ATM to ‘bank your cash’ and this banked cash can be used for most legitimate purchase in the game.

· Image provided by Jenette can be used to identify the target.

Types of Missions

Arcade Mission

The targets for the Arcade Mission are Beau Duggan, Bill Duggan, and Hunter Duggan.

CCTV Mission

The targets for the CCTV Mission are Jalen Kennedy, Lil Prince and Xavier Fremond.

Clubhouse Mission

Bounty targets for the Clubhouse Mission are Angel Kenney, Rylee Rose, and Serenity Pierce.

Intimidate Mission

Bounty targets for the Intimidate Mission are India Wood, Brigitte Foster, and Sabrina Gray.

Prison Break Mission

Bounty targets for the Prison Break Mission are Colby Wright, Cook Kenzie, and Marquel Green.

Robbers Mission

Bounty targets for the Robbers Mission are LJ ha, Ricky Ji, and Tommy Lim.

Watch the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties Gameplay Video by GTA Series Videos and Crack all the Missions

Which are the 5 Most wanted Bounties in the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties Update?

· No. 1- Grace Whitney

· No. 2- Cleo Song

· No. 3- Brock Thompson

· No. 4- Chaz Lierberman

· No. 5- Leroy O’ Niel

GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties is the latest GTA 5 DLC and it offers an immersive gameplay mechanism to the players. The platers can complete all the missions and earn more GTA$ in the game.

