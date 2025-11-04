How to Download FIFA Street 2 PPSSPP Game-Gameplay and System Requirements

FIFA Street 2 is the sequel to FIFA Street which was the first game in the series by EA Games. The game was released for GameCube, PSP, PlayStation 2, and Xbox. In the game you can play with several national teams from around the world. FIFA Street 2 is a retro game now, but the game can still be played on your Android device and PC with the help of PPSSPP emulator download. PPSSPP emulator download allows you to play the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File of the game on your device with ease. Some of the other popular PPSSPP games that you can play are GTA 5 PPSSPP, GTA San Andreas PPSSPP, God of War 3 PPSSPP and God of War Ragnarok PPSSPP game.

FIFA Street 2 PPSSPP Game- Gameplay

The game gives you an opportunity to play with several national teams from around the world and is a typical street football game. In the game the player can take control of 4-a-side versions of national football team in matches where the object is to win by scoring a set number of points via tricks or within a set time limit. The career gameplay 'Rule the Street' allows you to create a player and compete in matches around the world to earn ‘Skill Bills’ which can be used to purchase new clothes and rating upgrades. A new trick stick beat system was introduced and new authentic tricks were also introduced in the game FIFA Street 2. Legends of football such as Johan Cruyff, Eusébio and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are unlockable during the game.

FIFA Street 2 PPSSPP File Details

Publisher- EA Sports

Genre- Sports

File Type- PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File

File Size- 207.97 M

Steps to Download FIFA Street 2 PPSSPP File on Your Android Device

Click on the ‘Download Now’ button of the FIFA Street 2 PSP ISO (Compressed ZIP File for Android)- Click Here

On your Android Device Go to Settings>Security>Unknown Sources>Allow Installation of Apps from sources other than Play Store. This will enable the installation of the app on your device.

Now download and install the Zarchiver Pro APK 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here

Download and install the PPSSPP Gold Emulator from Google Play Store- Click Here

Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

Now, move the downloaded FIFA Street 2 compressed PSP Games ISO file to your SD card.

Extract the Zip file with the help of a zip application and customize the settings of your game.

Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator and locate the extracted game file ‘FIFA Street 2’ on your device.

Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your Android Device.

Minimum System Requirements for Playing FIFA Street 2 on Your Android Device

Android Version- 5.0

RAM- 1GB

Recommended System Requirements for Playing FIFA Street 2 on Your Android Device

Android Version- 9.0 or More

RAM- 2GB +

CPU- Octa-Core

FAQ

What is the Size of FIFA Street 2 PPSSPP File?

The size of the FIFA Street 2 PPSSPP File is 207.97 M

Is FIFA Street 2 published by EA Sports?

Yes, FIFA Street 2 is published by EA Sports and is a sequel to the original game, FIFA Street.

FIFA Street 2 is a retro game which can now be played as a PPSSPP game on your Android device. You need to download the PPSSPP emulator on your device, which helps you in running the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File of the game on your device with ease.

