Free Fire MAX M1887 Final Shot Event-Get M1887 Final Shot Shimmer Grasp

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new event Free Fire MAX M1887 Final Shot Event. The event guarantees Wonder Prize in 7 spins. It is a Luck Royale event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event. The event provides an opportunity to win an exclusive M1887 Final Shot Shimmer Grasp and Katana- Glided Shimmer.

Free Fire MAX 1887 Final Shot Event- Launch Date

The event was launched on 24th of March 2025 and will be available for the next 17 days on the server. Players need to spin by using their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX M1887 Final Shot Event

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the M1887 Final Shot Event .

Here you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 7 spins will cost you 1033 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You will get a guaranteed Wonder Prize in 7 spins in the event.

The price of every subsequent spin increases after every spin.

The prize pool resets after the Wonder Prize is won.

If you win the Wonder Prize before the spins run out, the unused diamonds will be refunded.

Free Fire MAX M1887 Final Shot Event- Rewards

Premium Prizes

M1887 Final Shot- Shimmer Grasp

Katana- Glided Shimmer

Basic Prizes

Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Supply Crate

Armor Crate

Free Fire MAX M1887 Final Shot Event brings exclusive rewards to the platform. The players can take part in the event to win a premium prize.

