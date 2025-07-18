Epic Games turns up the heat with Summer Sale 2025

Bumper discounts, surprise reveals, and a wishlisted wishlist come true.

As we hit the peak of July, we’re also hitting the peak of the Epic Games Store Summer Sale 2025, with big discounts, long-awaited bundles, and surprise returns. The sale runs until August 15 and is where nostalgia and newness collide, with not only big discounts on current top titles but also curated bundles and free games every week.

Big names, bigger cuts

The sale is centered around titles that have shaped some of the recent gaming trends. You can grab Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for 50% off, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Dragon’s Dogma 2, all for 60% off. More recent games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are also discounted so you can get a new release cheaper than ever.

If you’re a strategy gamer, you’re in luck because you can get Manor Lords, Dune: Spice Wars, and Homeworld 3 for a lot cheaper. And if you’re more of an action gamer, there are deals on Alan Wake 2, The Callisto Protocol, and Dead Island 2.

Wishlist worth watching

Epic has tied the sale to player wishlists. Over 1.5 billion items have been added to wishlists globally. The Summer Sale is tapping into that demand, discounting 35 of the top 100 most wishlisted games. Just check your wishlist, and you might find a game you’ve been eyeing for months now at a fraction of the price.

Indie gold rush and curated bundles

While AAA titles get the most attention, indies haven’t been left out. Highlights include Dave the Diver, Blasphemous 2, and Dredge, all highly rated and all on sale.

Epic also launched new curated bundles like the Gearbox 25th Anniversary Pack, which includes Borderlands 3, Homeworld Remastered Collection, and Risk of Rain 2. Bundles offer value and cohesion. Players can dive deep into a genre or publisher’s legacy in one purchase.

Free games keep the momentum going...

As part of its weekly tradition, Epic is giving away full games every Thursday. These are free to claim during the promotional period and are permanently added to your library. One of the only no-strings-attached offers in the current digital landscape and a big reason for Epic’s engagement push.

Store improvements and regional pricing

On the back end, Epic is still working on the store experience. The wishlist feature NOW has notifications for when a game on your wishlist goes on sale. And regional pricing has been adjusted for Asia, Latin America, and other areas of the world where currency fluctuations caused price discrepancies.

Along with being a sale, the Summer Sale is also a preview of all the things Epic will roll out later in the year, which we are excited to see, including a new shopping cart experience and more in-depth game tagging to discover things.

Final checkpoint

The Epic Games Store Summer Sale 2025 took a thoughtful, fan-service platform polish and deeply curated sale approach; it’s not just a clearance bin sale. It’s a sale, but a sale with a plan and intention, so it’s targeting impulse buys and long-term gaming plans.

For the gamer, the message is simple: regardless of how you feel about Epic, be sure to log in and check out your wishlist, and don’t forget about the free games. Whether you are growing a growing backlog of games to play or if you’ve found your new obsession, it’s time to log in.



More For You

Pokémon Legends Z-A goes playable at Gamescom 2025 with exclusive demo and fan experiences

Cyberpunk 2077 lands on Mac today as Apple bets big on AAA gaming

Minecraft Realms Unleashes Four Wild Maps in Friday Map Fever

Specter Is the Secret Sauce Behind India’s Next Gaming Boom

Black Ops 7 reveal confirmed for Gamescom 2025 with first gameplay trailer





