Pokémon Legends Z-A goes playable at Gamescom 2025 with exclusive demo and fan experiences

Mega Evolutions, Lumiose City, and TCG tutorials in Cologne this August...

Pokémon Legends Z-A is one of the most hyped Nintendo Switch games yet to be released. For the first time ever, you’ll be able to play Pokémon Legends: Z-A as you explore Lumiose City’s digital future at Gamescom 2025, August 20-24, at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

The Pokémon Company International has announced today that you can play a demo of the game live! It will be for fans, collectors, and competitive players alike.

Get ready to explore Lumiose City like never before

Pokémon Legends Z-A looks to be the next mainline game in the franchise and returns to Lumiose City, now a smart city with modern tech overhauls and a futuristic vision of life in Lumiose City. The demo at Gamescom will give you a sneak peek of the city, gameplay, the battle system, and possibly even Mega Evolution, a fan favorite for years.

This will be the first time the public has been able to play beyond trailers and livestreams, so expect long lines. If you want to be one of the first to play it, you’ll want to get to the Pokémon booth as soon as the doors open!

Play Lab for Pokémon TCG and video game fans

Pokémon’s Play Lab is back. New players and casual fans can learn the basics of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG). Whether you’re new to battling or looking to level up your deck-building skills, trained staff will provide step-by-step tutorials, live demos, and open play sessions.

On the video game side, players can get team-building strategies and game tips from previous games. Some of these mechanics will be in Legends Z-A. It’s a great starting point for new players and a refresher for returning players before launch.

Exclusive Pokémon merch and giveaways?

No Pokémon event is complete without exclusive gear. Attendees will be able to buy limited-edition merchandise only available at Gamescom 2025. Plushies, apparel, collectible pins, and themed accessories are not available online or in stores.

There will be daily fan contests, including trivia, cosplay meetups, and digital giveaways through the official Pokémon app and booth activities. Whether you’re a trivia master or a cosplay champ, there’s something for everyone.

Why should you care?

For Pokémon fans, this isn’t just another convention. This is your chance to play Pokémon Legends: Z-A before it launches. Whether you’re a Shiny hunter, a TCG player, or just starting out with Pokémon, the experience is designed for players.

With hundreds of thousands of gamers attending Gamescom each year, this is a key community moment to catch up, play, and celebrate what’s next.

Where to Play Pokémon Legends: Z-A

• 📍 Event: Gamescom 2025

• 📅 August 20 to 24, 2025

• 🕹️ Hall 4, Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany

• 🎮 Demo + Play Lab tutorials + live contests + exclusive merch

Whether you’re coming from out of town or watching online, make sure you note the date and mark your calendar for your first look at the next big Pokémon adventure. Getting to play a game is more than just a game drop. It’s the spark that brings the whole fandom back together. So, stock up on Poké Balls, charge up the Switch, and prep your team. Kalos is calling.

More For You

Cyberpunk 2077 lands on Mac today as Apple bets big on AAA gaming

Minecraft Realms Unleashes Four Wild Maps in Friday Map Fever

Specter Is the Secret Sauce Behind India’s Next Gaming Boom

Black Ops 7 reveal confirmed for Gamescom 2025 with first gameplay trailer

Valorant patch 11.01 benched last minute over tech meltdown