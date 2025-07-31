Minecraft Preview update clears cobwebs from Tricky Trials build

Bugs Fixed, Camera Restored, and Custom Tools Return in Bedrock Preview
The latest Preview update of Minecraft, version 1.21.110.22 (1.80.1.063 on Xbox), is live for Bedrock players on Windows, Xbox, and iOS. This isn’t an update with shiny new blocks, mobs, and features. This is a maintenance update with fixes for some leftover bugs from the Tricky Trials update, with a focus on players using custom maps, mods, and creative builds.
Most casual players won’t see any changes at all, but those who experiment with add-ons, scripting, and multiplayer worlds will notice an improvement.
Add-on creators get a break.
For over a decade custom content has been one of the best things about Minecraft. Unfortunately, those efforts have been hindered in the last few weeks by custom spawn eggs in the Creative Inventory not showing up due to a bug causing them to not be visible, effectively delaying a creator’s project and/or confusing them as to why other parts of their map/mod just weren’t working.
That bug is fixed. Add-on creators can now see their spawn eggs associated with their custom mobs in some way, without having to use some other method around the difficulties they were having with their previously mentioned spawn eggs. Because multiple mobs were incorrectly marked as projectiles as well, their custom skeletons will no longer randomly and incorrectly act like blaze cannons.
Script API gets a long overdue fix.
Behind every custom map or minigame is code doing the heavy lifting. With this update, Mojang has fixed the
system. runTimeout script function. Previously, queued events would keep running even after players left a world. Now they stop when a session ends. For players, this means fewer surprises when loading a fresh world after playing a modded one. For developers, it’s a relief.
Camera and combat events get tidied up.
Players who have adjusted Minecraft’s camera settings, especially in third-person or custom minigames, might have run into the “set_camera doesn’t work” bug. This is now fixed. Combat scripting also gets a boost. The
on_actor_attacked event, which would sometimes not trigger, now works as expected. This is especially important for mob fights, PvP arenas, and adventure maps that rely on enemy responses.
Small changes with a big PvP impact
As part of the effort to get Java and Bedrock Editions in parity, this update fixes a tiny issue with the player’s camera direction being out of sync between client and server. It might seem small, but it helps with precision in custom PvP maps and adventure modes.
Who gets the update?
This is part of the Minecraft Preview program, which allows players to test new updates and bug fixes before they hit the main game in the Bedrock Edition. It’s available on Xbox, Windows (Microsoft Store version), and iOS (via TestFlight).
📌 Quick tip: Previews install as separate apps from the main game. Always back up your worlds before installing any test updates.
Why it matters
With a mix of new players and professional map makers in the Minecraft community, these updates and bug fixes are important to keep the creative tools working and in good shape. These may not be flashy but are essential to keep the engine behind the fun running. Whether you’re building the next big multiplayer arena or just getting your custom survival world closer to what you want, this preview update gives you a more stable base to work from.
