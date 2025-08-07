Minecraft update 1.21.100 nerfs Breeze fixes wolf armor and buffs Redstone

The latest patch has smoothed out the trial chambers, preserved wolf gear, and fixed Redstone logic.
If you’ve been running through the new trial chambers in Minecraft, you may have encountered a few issues, like Breezes blowing you with massive wind attacks faster than you could summon a totem of undying in a multiplayer session, loot disappearing mid-run, or wolf armor vanishing into thin air. Well, good news, the new Minecraft 1.21.100 update is out, and it’s got your back.
Trial chambers in the Minecraft update feel fair again
First off, that weird behavior with the Breeze mobs introduced in Tricky Trials (i.e., a single-player session may not be fair at all) has been toned down. Breezes will still be tough, but you won’t have to deal with the wind attack spam. And if your inventory is full, vaults will no longer ghost you, and copper bulbs will trigger when they’re supposed to.
So, less rage quitting, more treasure, and a smoother co-op dungeon crawl.
The wolf armor bug was fixed in Minecraft
Remember taming wolves, arming them, and then watching the armor disappear when they died? That’s fixed. If your pup falls in battle, the armor drops like it should. Bonus: the armor’s durability bar is now visible so you can keep track of wear and tear. It’s a small win but a win nonetheless when you’re deep in a Minecraft cave with your pack.
Redstone logic is working again in Minecraft
Redstone was being wonky, especially with copper bulbs, observers, and signal paths through iron bars or glass panes. This was driving builders crazy. This update brings calm to the chaos. Signals pass through like they used to, and bulbs behave more predictably.Translation: your secret Minecraft doors, traps, and automatic melon farms should work again.
Combat and mobile controls are smoother in Minecraft
Ever switch weapons mid-fight and get stuck in cooldown limbo? That bug is fixed. Switching tools in combat now feels much smoother. Mobile players also get better touch targeting and crosshair control so you can hit what you want and not accidentally slap an NPC or place a block in the wrong spot. Crafting stations and hoppers have also been cleaned up. Some annoying duplication and pulling bugs are gone.
New scripting tools for Minecraft creators
If you’re building custom maps, data packs, or scripted add-ons, Mojang has added some new scripting tools. You can now script interactions like lighting fires or putting them out with more control. And some new event flags to control how some entities behave.
More possibilities for modders and map makers to create cool stuff.
Java and Bedrock feel more consistent in Minecraft
As always, Mojang is working to close the gap between Bedrock and Java. This update adds more parity, especially with block behavior, movement quirks, and mob logic—so you’ll have fewer moments where something works in Java but not in Bedrock. The 1.21.100 update is out now on all platforms: PC, consoles, and mobile. Whether you’re speed-running dungeons, creating giant pixel art, or just hanging with your pets, this patch should make your Minecraft time smoother and less buggy.
