Minecraft Marketplace Update Brings 21 New Worlds and Add-Ons

Players have a new great reason to go back to the game of Minecraft this month! The Minecraft Marketplace update for March 2026 has new packs (21 total), including Worlds, Add-Ons, Skins, and Texture Packs.
There's enough here to allow any player to change up the way they play! Whether you're decorating a small house, running a bakery, collecting cute little animals, or battling friends in a PVP match, there's something for everyone. The update is available through both Marketplace Pass and Realms Plus, as well as allowing users to explore the ocean, new fantasy texture packs, and new items for the Character Creator.
This month's line-up of items in the Marketplace will allow all types of players (builders, role players and adventure seekers) to access new stories and activities for their Minecraft world.
Baking gameplay is a real treat in Cakes and Bakes
Food crafting just got a whole lot more interesting with Cakes & Bakes from Some Game Studio. This add-on brings baking stations and cooking tools into the game, so you can get your hands dirty making all sorts of tasty treats like bread, cakes, muffins and even ice cream.
The pack also comes with a bunch of tasty ingredients to play around with like bananas, vanilla, matcha, strawberries and coffee that you can use to give your creations their own unique flavor. But it's not all about the baking the pack also lets you get into role-play gameplay in a big way. You can open up your own bakery or café, sell your delicious bakes to the masses, or even set up a food stall in a village or town.
Pets collection is packed with dozens of furry friends
If you love having companions in your world, then Pets Collection Add-On from Wonder is the thing for you. This add-on is like a petting zoo, with a huge variety of animals to choose from.
You'll find all the usual suspects like cats, dogs and rabbits, but also some real showstoppers like capybaras, zebras, elephants and owls. You can feed them, play with them, and even customize them so each one is totally unique. The pack also comes with all sorts of fun pet-related items like houses, toys and beds. And with a bit of creativity, you can design whole spaces dedicated to your furry friends and create homes that are just right for them.
PvP combat and fantasy texture packs expand gameplay
If you are a competitive player, you should definitely try Quantum PvP, which is a combination of a texture pack and skin pack, offering custom weapons, different types of ores, themed armor, and lots of awesome themed sky textures to make your battles with friends or the mobs in the arena that much more epic. If you want to change the look of your world a bit, there are many other packs you could download, such as:
- Medieval Old Age Textures by Pathway Studios
- Fantasy Delight Texture Pack by Mine-North
- Frameworks by Giggle Block Studios
- RPG Legendary Warrior by Pathway Studios
And if you're all about customising your character, then skin packs like Aquatic Teens, Harajuku Nekos, and Pretty Pink Skin Pack are also worth checking out this month.
Ocean Explorations, Adventure Worlds & More
The update also throws in a bunch of new exploration-focused worlds. The Ocean Explorers Add-On from Meraki brings underwater gameplay with subs, diving gear and drones think you'll be able to really get into the depths of the ocean now.
You'll be able to run into all sorts of sea creatures while searching underwater like whales & sharks it's going to be pretty cool.
On top of that there are a few new adventure maps added that are quite interesting Life in Venice, Jurassic Safari, Islands Adventure, Space Parkour, and The Ultimate Tube Base all super fun sounding.
New Cosmetics in the Character Creator
Also included in the March update are some new cosmetic items for the Minecraft Character Creator. And its a lovely lot too - flower-themed goodies like Flower Kitty, Flower Crop, Flower Pants, Flower Socks, and Flower Gloves.
All this new stuff expands on the things you can do in Minecraft giving players a few more options to decorate, play out a character, explore and even have a bit of friendly competition inside their worlds.
More For You
This Minecraft Resort Is Calm by Day Chaos by Night
Over 20 bugs fixed in Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 10
Minecraft Dungeons soul build Players are rediscovering this laser
Minecraft Java Gets Stability Boost in Snapshot 9
Minecraft Bedrock 26.0 is the update your survival world needed