Nvidia’s RTX 5090 to Have 32GB of VRAM-A Power-Hungry Graphics Card

Nvidia would be soon shipping its upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 32GB of GDDR7 memory. A post on ‘X’ by the leaker ‘kopite7kimi’ has revealed the rumored specifications for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, and the two cards are expected to be extremely power-hungry. This falls in line with Nvidia’s targets of delivering more capable next-gen GPU’s. According to the leaks GeForce RTX 5090 would feature 21760 CUDA Cores, 32GB GDDR7 Memory and 600W, and RTX 5080 gets 16 GB VRAM. Earlier it was mentioned RTX 5090 will feature 448- bit memory, but now the new leaks reveal that it will feature a 512-bit memory bus.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by kopite7kimi’ around the Nvidia Card leaks:

GeForce RTX 5090

PG144/145-SKU30

GB202-300-A1

21760FP32

512-bit GDDR7 32G

600W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) September 26, 2024

GeForce RTX 5080

PG144/147-SKU45

GB203-400-A1

10752FP32

256-bit GDDR7 16G

400W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) September 26, 2024

RTX 5090 Expected Specifications

VideoCardz has pointed out that it is not clear how much power the entire GPU board of the RTX 5090 draws or how much power the chip exactly consumes, though it is rumored to have a 600-watt spec. RTX 5090, is expected to use the GB202- 300 GPU with 21,760 FP32 (CUDA) Cores, which is fewer than 24,576 cores of the full chip. The power requirement has been increased to 450W to 600W, but the card is still set to feature a 2-slot cooler. This actually indicates that Nvidia is using some kind of non-standard, innovative cooling design for the card.

RTX 5080 Expected Specifications

RTX 5080 gets 84 SMs, 16GB VRAM and 400W specifications. According to the specs revealed by the leaker, RTX 5080, which is a GB203-400 based card, is set to feature 10,752 CUDA Cores. This card is expected to feature 16GB of GDDR7 memory and 256-bit memory bus. The card is expected to consume 400W of power, which is definitely higher than the RTX 4080’s 320W rating. So, either way, RTX 5080 will be drawing more power than the RTX 4080.

The leaker Kopite7kimi has shown a good record of accurate leaks around Nvidia products. Earlier he had revealed the specifications of RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 cards, even before they were launched in the market. The specs for the new Nvidia cards have been leaked, but their release date is still not confirmed. The release date of these cards is also being rumored to be early 2025, but the wait will only be over after the release of any kind of official information on this front.

