Instead of squandering countless hours on unproductive social media apps, a much more rewarding way to spend your time is by engaging with the NYT Connections game. While Twitter still serves as an essential tool for staying updated on the news, especially for work-related purposes, it’s beneficial to limit your time on social media apps, regardless of how connected you feel to them, whether it's Instagram or Twitter. Reduced reliance on these platforms can positively impact your mental well-being.

The NYT Connections game offers an intellectually stimulating alternative that not only provides entertainment but also productively engages your mind. Solving puzzles and challenging yourself with different games can foster a sense of achievement and satisfaction that mindless scrolling through social media cannot offer.

How to Play NYT Connections?

Connections presents you with a grid of 16 words. Your goal is to organize these words into four groups by identifying the links between them. The groups can be based on themes such as horror movie franchises, types of verbs, rappers, or players.

Each puzzle has only one correct solution, so you need to be cautious with words that could fit into multiple categories. You can shuffle the words to help you spot connections more easily.

The groups are color-coded: yellow is typically the easiest to identify, blue and green are of medium difficulty, and purple is usually the hardest, often involving wordplay.

To play, select four words you believe belong together and press Submit. If your guess is incorrect, you lose a life. If you're close, you might see a hint indicating you’re one word away from the correct group, but you’ll need to figure out the correct swap. Four mistakes end the game. Let’s avoid that with some hints, and if you’re stuck, here are the answers for today’s Connections puzzle.

What are today’s Connections hints?

The group categories and the clues for today's Connections groups are shown below, without disclosing which words go with which immediately.

Today's 16 words are:

Green

Address

Park

Criminal

Answer

Field

Handle

Car

Goodfella

Jaw

Swinger

Harvard

Lemon

Natural

Lawn

Yard

Hints for today’s groups:

Yellow group: you always find it more on the other side

Green group: bear

Blue group: famous

Purple group: Justice

What are today’s Connections Groups?

Today’s groups are:

Yellow group: grassy area

Green group: deal with

Blue group: movies with "S" removed

Purple group: law

What are today’s Connections Answers?

Spoiler alert! Stop here if you're not ready to see today's Connections answers.

Today’s Connections answers are:

Yellow group: grassy area (GREEN, LAWN, PARK, YARD)

Green group: deal with (ADDRESS, ANSWER, FIELD, HANDLE)

Blue group: movies with "S" removed (CAR, GOODFELLA, JAW, SWINGER)

Purple group: law (CRIMINAL, HARVARD, LEMON, NATURAL)

That’s it for today’s Connections clues and answers. Be sure to check the hints and the solution for the next game if you need them.

