NYT Connections Game: Hints and Answers for July 17

Instead of squandering countless hours on unproductive social media apps, a much more rewarding way to spend your time is by engaging with the NYT Connections game. While Twitter still serves as an essential tool for staying updated on news, especially for work-related purposes, it’s beneficial to limit your time on social media apps, regardless of how connected you feel to them, whether it's Instagram or Twitter. Reducing your reliance on these platforms can have a positive impact on your mental well-being.

NYT Connections game offer an intellectually stimulating alternative that not only provides entertainment but also engages your mind in a productive way. By solving puzzles and challenging yourself with different games, you can foster a sense of achievement and satisfaction that mindless scrolling through social media cannot offer.

How do Play Connections?

Connections presents you with a grid of 16 words. Your goal is to organize these words into four groups of four by identifying the links between them. The groups can be based on themes such as horror movie franchises, types of verbs, rappers, or players.

Each puzzle has only one correct solution, so you need to be cautious with words that could fit into multiple categories. You can shuffle the words to help you spot connections more easily.

The groups are color-coded: yellow is typically the easiest to identify, blue and green are of medium difficulty, and purple is usually the hardest, often involving wordplay.

To play, select four words you believe belong together and press Submit. If your guess is incorrect, you lose a life. If you're close, you might see a hint indicating you’re one word away from a correct group, but you’ll need to figure out the correct swap. Four mistakes end the game. Let’s avoid that with some hints, and if you’re really stuck, here are the answers for today’s Connections puzzle.

What are today’s Connections hints?

The group categories and the clues for today's Connections groups are shown below, without disclosing which words go with which right away.

Today's 16 words are:

PACK

CART

CHECK

HAMPER

BANK

WASHING

SCHOOL

LAUNDROMAT

BIDE

PRIDE

CURB

NIX

POST OFFICE

INHIBIT

SUPERMARKET

SWARM

Hints for today’s groups:

Yellow group: public places

Green group: restrict

Blue group: names of group

Purple group: official name

What are today’s Connections Groups?

Today’s groups are:

Yellow group: buildings around town

Green group: hinder

Blue group: animal group names

Purple group: starts of U.S. presidents

What are today’s Connections Answers?

Spoiler alert! Stop here if you're not ready to see today's Connections answers.

Today’s Connections answers are:

Yellow group: buildings around town (BANK, LAUNDROMAT, POST OFFICE, and SUPERMARKET)

Green group: hinder (CHECK, CURB, HAMPER, INHIBIT)

Blue group: animal group names (PACK, PRIDE, SCHOOL, and SWARM)

Purple group: starts of U.S. presidents (BIDE, CART, NIX, WASHING)

The yellow group was quite straightforward, but I struggled with the green group. I had HAMPER, INHIBIT, and CURB, but the fourth word wasn’t immediately clear. For the purple group, I missed cart and washing entirely, and I got confused with the blue group as well. I won’t give up, though; victory awaits me in the next round. Cheers!

That’s all for today’s Connections clues and answers. Make sure to check the hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.