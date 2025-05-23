Pac-Man Shadow Labyrinth unleashes a dark twist on the classic arcade icon

Bandai Namco revives Pac-Man with a bold new maze game, blending stealth, puzzles, and story-driven action for a new generation

Pac-Man is back but this time he’s not just eating ghosts. In Pac-Man Shadow Labyrinth, Bandai Namco are redefining the arcade hero as a survival maze game. Out July 18, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC and the trailer just dropped and is causing a stir among both retro and new gamers.

The trailer went live on May 22 to mark Pac-Man Day the anniversary of the original game in 1980. We get our first look at Pac-Man Shadow Labyrinth as a brand new game that leans into the darker side of labyrinths and maps that require stealth, strategy and the unconventional elements that are different from the mazes of previous games.

The PAC-MAN you never knew

Forget everything you know about Pac-Man. This is not a pull-down arcade screen full of dots. In Pac-Man Shadow Labyrinth you play Swordsman No. 8 a nameless warrior who has been awakened by PUCK, a floating yellow kid orb and must escape the hostile planet with relics of ancient wars with intelligent enemies.

What’s new:

Procedural Labyrinths : Every maze is different, every run is unique.

Stealth Gameplay : Enemies are fast and smart. Hide and strike at the right time.

New Look for Pac-Man : Noir visuals. Shadowy environments, flickering lights, glowing enemies, cinematic depth.

A Real Story Mode: For the first time in a Pac-Man game, there’s a story. Uncover secrets about the labyrinth and yourself.

The sound of survival

The music is a huge step up from the classic Pac-Man chimes. Dark synths, pulse-pounding chases, subtle audio clues. Classic sound effects return in new and unexpected ways, especially in high-stakes moments.

Almost 30 boss fights to test your reflexes and strategy. Combat, movement, puzzle-solving. Each battle is a puzzle in itself.

Why the hype is real for Pac-Man Shadow Labyrinth

This is more than just nostalgia with a new face. Pac-Man Shadow Labyrinth is shaping up to be one of the most creative arcade inspired games of 2025. Here’s what’s got everyone talking:

• It introduces Pac-Man to a new audience: Old schoolers will notice the references. It’s a full new adventure for anyone who has never played a game before.

• It’s genre blending in a good way: The combination of platformer, stealth and maze design makes this more than just a remaster.

• It’s a bold reimagining of a classic: There are not many legacy games that are willing to take risks with their IP. This one does and it looks like it will pay off.

Get ready to enter the labyrinth

The trailer is out. You can now preorder standard and Digital Deluxe Editions. The deluxe version includes a digital art book and soundtrack, so fans are getting more from the new Pac-Man universe.

For those of us who grew up with Pac-Man or just discovered him on mobile, Shadow Labyrinth is a great reminder of why he matters. The maze has changed. The rules have changed. Pac-Man has changed.

