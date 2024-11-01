Play GTA 6 on PS5 with Upcoming PS5 Black Friday Deals for 2024

Every year Sony announces some big PS5 deals for Black Friday and this is the period when most of the consumers across the world are looking for big deals on tech products. Black Friday deals offer some of the biggest deals of the year on video games, PCs, Mobile phones, consoles, and any other tech related gadgets you can think of. All the major retailers right from Apple to Samsung hold a deal in this season, and this eventually is considered to be the best time to purchase tech products that you otherwise believe are expensive for your budget.

Black Friday Deals 2024- When Does it Start?

This year Black Friday will fall on 29th of November 2024, but the sales will start much before that. Most of the retailers open up Black Friday delas for the consumers just before Halloween, with additional deals coming every week of the month.

Black Friday Deals Coming in 2024- Expected

Console Deals

Going by the past trends, Black Friday 2024 is expected to offer deals on video game consoles like PS5 and Xbox. In 2023, Xbox Series X saw some major discounts in price, and this year also PS5 and Xbox consoles might come with a certain discounted price on Amazon. Though console deals could follow dynamic pricing, where the consumers would see flash sales and time-limited discounts on consoles and accessories. Console bundles could also be one major deal strategy followed by the retailer, where like in the past consumers would be able to see PS5 and PS5 Pro bundles with a free game. GTA 6 is anyways being rumored to be a part of the PS5 Pro Bundle. So, this is your chance to grab the right console for playing GTA 6 when it releases.

PS5 5 Console Bundles- Expected

PS5 Disc Edition : The PlayStation 5 Disc Edition is likely to see discounts around $499.99, possibly bundled with popular 2024 games like Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy XVI, or Call of Duty.

: The PlayStation 5 Disc Edition is likely to see discounts around $499.99, possibly bundled with popular 2024 games like Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy XVI, or Call of Duty. PS5 Digital Edition : Expect Digital Edition bundles to be priced at $449.99-$509.99, depending on the game bundles and additional accessories.

: Expect Digital Edition bundles to be priced at $449.99-$509.99, depending on the game bundles and additional accessories. Slim Version Bundles: If the PS5 Slim gains traction, retailers may feature it alongside popular 2024 game titles, possibly bundled for around $499.99.

Video Games- PS5 Black Friday Deals

Consumers would see some discounts on popular PS5 titles, such as Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, and FIFA 24, with potential savings of up to 50%. Bundles with newer games should be priced between $499.99-$519.99. Amazon would also come up with Black Friday discounts on different video games across genres.

Gaming Controllers, Head phones, Earbuds and Accessories

One can expect reduced prices for PS5 controllers, gaming headsets, and storage expansion options on Amazon.

Right now, not much is known about the exact deals that would be offered on various platforms. Consumers can keep checking the websites of various retailers, as most of them would start offering Black Friday deals from the month of November and the deal are available on almost every tech product in the market.

