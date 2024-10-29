GTA 6 Inspired Audio Book and Maps Created by Fans Show the Real Hype

GTA 6 hype is for real and the gaming community is currently involved in endless conversations around the game. Whether its Reddit or YouTube or X, you will find some or the other leaks or some creative unofficial information around the game that is being shared by the GTA 6 fans. GTA 6 fans are just too good, and their creativity breaks all barriers when it comes to GTA 6.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Fan Created Audio Book

Recently, a GTA 6 fan posted something on subreddit about creating an unofficial ‘GTA 6 Inspired Audio Book’. This fan just like the others is tired of waiting for GTA 6 release and to kill the boredom, he has created a GTA 6 inspired Audio Book. The user by the name ‘TheSocietyExperience’ on subreddit has posted that “Tired of waiting for GTA 6? So am I. That's why l've created a GTA 6-inspired audiobook, told from the perspective of the rumored character Jason, a contract killer on the run from his former boss, Laurence Sully”. The audio clip promises to feature anything that is expected from the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, satirical ads, tense confrontations, gritty confessions, and the paranoia of being hunted. Episode 1 or the Audio Book is expected to drop this week only, and the fan has worked with talented voice actors, including Christina, the original voice from the GTA 5 Online trailer. So, GTA 6 fans can follow the user and keep watching for the link for the Audio Book that would drop for YouTube music or Apple Music.

Its absolutely fascinating to read about such creative projects coming from the GTA 6 fans, as the fans know how to create a new GTA world for themselves based on the minimal information they have about the game.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Fan Created 3D Maps

This whole thing just doesn’t stop here, as the anticipation for the game has motivated the fans to create fan-made 3D Maps for GTA 6. These 3D Maps are excessively detailed and they offer a glimpse into the expansive world of the game. The craziest feature of the 3D map created by the fans is that it can be explored and that’s what makes it unique. This creativity is also inspired by the release wait boredom, where the GTA community members have used their precious time to capture extensive details from the official trailer 1 in order to create this fan made 3D map for GTA 6. The map showcases the detailed layout and architecture of the buildings and parking spaces in the game. The project has been created by a user on subreddit ‘Ricksef’, and the map created by the fan gives a 3D perspective on the landmarks and buildings featured in GTA 6 trailer 1.

Advertisment

The map will give other fans a detailed idea of the expansive nature of Vice City, as the user who has created this map has taken huge efforts to calculate the distance between different objects in the map, and this makes the map extremely realistic. This 3D map actually shows how expansive Vice City will be and this would also support the rumor that GTA 6 would feature one of the biggest maps in the entire GTA Series. This post has received huge appreciation from other users, with users like ‘Erusor’ saying “Finally I can feel how big the map is, thank you”.

So, the fans are actually busy being creative while waiting for GTA 6 to release, but their creativity and efforts involved in building such projects actually show the real hype around the game. These fan made Audio Books or 3D Maps might not be similar to the actual ones, but it would be fun for the fans to explore and discover how different they are from the real ones, once the actual ones release.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Leaks on Tik Tok are Crazy, But the Fans Know They are Fake

GTA 6 Teaser in GTA Online Will Take You Back to RDR2 Gameplay

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX New Skydive Event 2024 and Diwali Box Drop-Win Skydive

Free Fire MAX Diwali Giveaway and Feathered Aura Event-Win Magic Cube