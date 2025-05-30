Play Subnautica as a Mobile Game from July 8, 2025-Pre-Order and Requirements

Subnautica games are a series of open world underwater survival games, and this series is developed and published by Unknown Worlds Entertainment. The game is set on a fictional planet 4546B, and the first game in the series Subnautica, follows the story of the protagonist, Ryley Robinson, who is the only survivor of the crash of the Aurora. The gameplay involves his survival on the alien planet, investigating the crash, and finally returning home successfully.

Subnautica was a huge hit when it launched in the year 2018, as the game involved a unique underwater survival adventure. The game was earlier available on platforms like Steam, PS4 and PS5, but now the game is all set to be launched for Android and iOs mobiles. The game will be launched as a premium game on Android and iOS platforms with no ads and in-app purchases in between.

Subnautica on Mobile Devices- Gameplay Features

The game is being published for mobile devices by the company Playdigious, and they have made sufficient efforts to transform the game for these devices. The full game has been ported and you have the opportunity to choose playing the original Survival gameplay or you can play a relaxed game with the Creative or Freedom gameplay mechanism. The game also has full controller compatibility for mobile and iOS devices. You also get a 10% off on pre-ordering the game on Google Play Store or the App Store.

Gameplay Features

The game takes place mostly underwater, where you have the opportunity to discover the wonders and dangers of the underwater world, while crafting gear, building shelters, collecting resources. Your main mission is to survive and escape from the planet.

You need to explore the vast underwater planet, and your mission involves searching for water, food, and developing the equipment you need to explore.

Collecting resources from the ocean around you is an important task, as this will help you in getting better equipped to face the dangers of the underwater world.

You need to build bases to shelter in, vehicles to pilot, tools for survival to help you in navigating and adapting to this subaquatic landscape.

You need to investigate the reason behind the crash, and then find a way to get off the planet.

Play either the original survival gameplay for extreme challenge or the freedom or creative gameplay, without the pressures of thirst, oxygen, or hunger.

How to Pre-Order Subnautica?

Players with Android devices can go to the Google Play Store and Search for Subnautica, and there you need to click on Pre-Register to get 10% discount.

Players with iOS devices can go to the App Store, and search for Subnautica, and then click on Pre-order to get 10% diacount.

Subnautica on Android and iOS Devcies- Price

The price of the game for Android and iOS devices is $9.99, but on ore-orders the game is available at a 10% discount price of $8.99.

Subnautica on Android and iOS Devices- System Requirements

The post on App Store states that the game is compatible with any iPhone or iPad released in the past six years. However, compatibility with Android devices is limited. The publisher has revealed a list of Android devices that would not be compatible with the game. You can visit their help page and find out whether your device is compatible or not with the game.

