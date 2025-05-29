GTA 6 Trailer 2 and Screenshots Did Not Reveal Every Location on the Map-Rumors

GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots just managed to fix some leaks from September 2022, according to GTA 6 fans. A post on GTA 6 subreddit says, “Rockstar didn't reveal every major location. It's still Project Americas after all.” GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated entries in the action-adventure genre of games, and the leaks on game have managed to create a world of their own. We have had leaks on GTA 6 trailer 2 release date, release date of the game, GTA 6 map, GTA 6 story and much more, but none of them can be compared to the September 2022 leaks for GTA 6 which revealed a lot about the game. Most of the September 2022 leaks have been proven right, and there are many more to go until the release of the game on May 26, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 and Screenshots- Was the Information Complete?

According to the post Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, Leonida Keys, Grassrivers and of course Vice City are the locations that were already revealed through GTA 6 trailer 1 and various leaks. There was an ongoing heated discussion on the web before the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 that some hilly areas were revealed through the leaks, but as such there are no hills in the entire Florida state. So, now Rockstar Games has introduced Mount Kalaga region and the state of Gloriana. Gloriana is still not an officially revealed location, but the fans have arrived at a theory that reveals Gloriana as a virtual representation of Georgia State. The reason behind is the similarity in the pattern on number plates between Gloriana and Georgia, as shown in GTA 6 trailer 2.

Now, the fans believe that there have to be more places on the map to discover, and a reworked version of Liberty City could be one of them. They are also looking forward to some Caribbean countries/cities to be included in the GTA 6 map. This fan theory is based on Rockstar’s love for surprise locations on the map. Even Red Dead Redemption 2 featured Red Dead Redemption map, and nothing was announced by Rockstar Games on this front before RDR2 release.

Most of the fans believe that there will be at least one Caribbean City in GTA 6 map, and rest of the locations would be gradually revealed in GTA 6 Online. According to the story for GTA 6, Lucia is originally from Liberty City, and there are chances that some part of the gameplay would be based out of Liberty City. Caribbean location, Cayo Perico has already has been introduced in GTA Online, and some GTA 6 rumors also revealed earlier that a Caribbean location would be present on the map.

GTA 6 Map- Earlier Rumors

GTA 6 map rumors had revealed earlier that GTA 6 map would be two times the size of GTA 5 map, and would have more than 100 locations to explore, with almost 70% enterable buildings. The rumors also revealed that GTA 6 map could also feature up to three islands and the islands would be inspired by Cuba, Bahamas, and a potential third unknown island. These islands are extra places on the map apart from the full-fledged map of the state of Leonida. Some of the earlier GTA 6 maps had also revealed the presence of some hidden areas in the map, which will make the gameplay exciting for the players. Based on the leaks, the map for the game would be mostly inspired by the location Miami, with some surrounding presence of locations like Ocean Drive and South Beach. GTA 6 map leaks revealed diverse landscapes like Everglades Swamps, Florida Key Islands, and some part of the Gulf Coast. The map for GTA 6 was also expected to feature surrounding states, and this included Georgia as the main location, as the fan theory states after an in-depth analysis of GTA 6 trailer 2.

GTA 6 has had innumerable leaks on its map, and GTA 6 Online would definitely evolve with time like GTA 5 Online. Most of the fans expect new locations being added to the GTA 6 map on a regular basis, as this would help the company in keeping the players engaged with the game for a longer time. These are just rumors and more official information on GTA 6 map would be revealed through official GTA 6 trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer.

