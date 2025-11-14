PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals Reveal a Huge $100 Drop- Rumors

Sometime back Sony increased the prices of its PS5 console in the US due to the tariffs, but now players might get the discount they are looking for on this Black Friday. Black Friday this year falls on November 28, 2025, and discounts open at least one week before the day. Based on what Kotaku has revealed, this Holiday Season looks good for the consumers, as Sony is planning to drop the price as much as Euro150 across Europe for this Black Friday Season. According to the reports this discount in Europe will be followed by a similar discount on PlayStation 5 in other regions as well.

PS6 release rumors for the year 2027 are going strong, but PS5 has still managed to sell 90 million copies by the end of the year. PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deal for this holiday season has been revealed by a known leaker, billbil_kun, who has posted on X that PS5 with a disc drive will be marked down by Euro100 while the all digital-edition will be marked down by Euro 150.

Expected PS5 Black Friday Discounts in the US

The same leaker has also revealed discounts on PS5 consoles in the US. He has stated that there will be $100 off the Fortnite PS5 Flowering Chaos Bundles and this refers to Fortnite PS5 Standard Bundle for $449.99 and Fortnite PS5 Digital Bundle for $399.99.

Similar deals in other regions would be a great opportunity for the fans who really want to purchase a PlayStation 5 in this holiday season. A lot of fans on various social media groups have posted that they want to purchase the PS5 console for playing GTA 6, but because of the high price they are waiting for some big Black Friday deals in order to purchase it. India might also see some kind of drop in the price of PS5 price in this Black Friday season, and nothing can be better than purchasing the most-wanted console at a lower price to play all your favorite games.

