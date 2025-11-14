Red Dead Redemption Gets PS5 Upgrade, but RDR2 Next-Gen is Still on Cards

GTA 6 just got delayed earlier this month, and this was really frustrating for the fans. Now GTA 6 will release on November 19, 2026, but some of the fans believe that the game will not come out till 2027. Similarly, we had strong rumors on the web and all the social media channels about a new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port for Red Dead Redemption 2, but that also is nowhere to be seen till now. However, Rockstar Games has announced a next-gen upgrade for the popular game Red Dead Redemption, and the upgrade will be launched on iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, on December 2, 2025. So, now you can play Red Dead Redemption on your mobile devices also along with your consoles.

Advertisment

Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen Update- What is it?

Based on Rockstar’s Newswire “Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be available for the first time ever on the latest mobile devices and on current generation consoles on December 2 — with free upgrades, the ability to carry over game progress, and a number of enhancements.” These enhancements are:

iOS and Android : Mobile-friendly control options and more

: Mobile-friendly control options and more PS5 and Xbox Series X|S : Smooth 60 frames per second, enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K

: Smooth 60 frames per second, enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K Free Upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X|S by current owners on PS4, and on the Xbox One digital backward compatible version

by current owners on PS4, and on the Xbox One digital backward compatible version The new console versions will also be available in the GTA+ Games Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogon December 2.

The upgrade is free on all platforms and now you can play the game on your mobile devices for free.

Advertisment

Now, Will We Get the Next-Gen Red Dead Redemption 2?

Earlier there were rumors that the next-gen Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch in fall 2025. These rumors were revealed by an insider ‘Tez 2’, and he said that Rockstar Games is working on a new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port for Red Dead Redemption 2. So, this is the reason why this new upgrade for Red Dead Redemption has come as a surprise for the fans, as they were all desperately wating for an upgraded port for next-gen consoles for the game Red Dead Redemption 2. The new remastered version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is supposed to bring new features, new graphics, haptic feedback, and the much-awaited 60fps to the consoles.

However, in a discussion on subreddit, Gaming Leaks and Rumors, a user has posted “NateTheHate reiterates that RDR2 is still gonna happen”. The discussion happened on a gaming chat community xcancel.com, and ‘Nate the Hate’, a known leaker, revealed that Red Dead Redemption getting an upgrade does not negate Red Dead Redemption 2 happening in any way. He also revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen info was there before GTA 6 was delayed, but with GTA 6 release delay internal timelines might have shifted for other projects as well. Some of the fans believe that an upgrade for Red Dead Redemption is a sure shot indication of an upgraded port in the process for Red Dead Redemption 2 also, and this is what the fans really want.

Rockstar Games release timelines can never be predicted. With GTA 6 being delayed to November 19, 2026, there is a hope that an upgraded port for Red Dead Redemption 2 might arrive before GTA 6 drops. No one knows what Rockstar Games has planned, but you can always hope for the best.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Delay Hasn’t Killed the Hype, as Trailer 3 Release Rumors are Still Alive

GTA 6 is Delayed, but GTA 5 Mansions DLC Gets a Teaser and a Confirmed Release Date

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for November 13 to 19, 2025-GTA 5 Mansions Teaser Arrives

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX New Wall Royale Event-Get Gloo Wall FFWS 2025 Fall