GTA 6 Expected to be the Only Game with the Most Realistic Water Physics

GTA 6 release has been confirmed for May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The release is still months away, but the excitement for the game doesn’t slow down. This contributes to the hype for the game, where the fans get an opportunity to discuss the realism, features, story and other aspects of the game on various social media channels. Recently, a user ‘Trevor4Real’ has posted on ‘X’, that “GTA 6 will feature the most realistic water physics ever in a video game”. The rumors further suggest that Rockstar Games hired 20 top engineers solely for water physics and the budget is reportedly between $200 to $300 million, as per the sources. GTA 6 will also be the first game to include surfing along with hurricanes and floods. The game will also showcase dynamic high and low tides.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘TREVOR4REAL’:

GTA 6 will feature the most realistic water physics ever in a video game! 🌊



- Rockstar Games hired 20 top engineers solely for water physics modeling.

- Budget reportedly between $200M-$300M, per sources.

- Surfing included, plus hurricanes & floods! For the first time in an… pic.twitter.com/oV0Gp9Ekua — TREVOR4REAL (@TREVORTRAILER) August 24, 2025

GTA 6 Realistic Water Physics- What More to Expect?

GTA 6 trailer 1 and 2 showed that the game will be extremely realistic and wild. A user ‘NikTek’ had posted sometime back on ‘X’ that GTA 6 will have some incredible water physics, and he used the scene where a bird takes off leaving the water splashing, as a base for this argument.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘NikTek’:

9) As the bird takes off in this scene, you can see the water splashing which looks extremely realistic.



GTA 6 will have some incredible water physics pic.twitter.com/KKkU07LZqd — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) June 21, 2025

Another example of realistic water physics in GTA 6 is given by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, where they have based their argument on the realistic physics used in Grand Theft Auto 4, which was released almost 15 years back. The user has posted “Imagine GTA 6’s physics if GTA 4, a 15-year-old game had water mechanics that create a downward flow of air by a helicopter’s blades, to push a shallow lake’s water away before landing on its bottom.”

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

Imagine GTA 6’s physics if GTAIV, a 15 year old game had water mechanics that create a downward flow of air by a helicopter’s blades, to push a shallow lake’s water away before landing on its bottom. pic.twitter.com/GLWJiITpCg — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 16, 2023

GTA 6 fans are looking for surfing during a hurricane and this sounds absolutely crazy. Right now, the fans believe that Red Dead Redemption 2 has better water physics than Grand Theft Auto 5, as in GTA 5 all you can really do in water is boating. GTA 6 fans are looking forward to do much more than this with water in the game, and right now some of the confirmed water activities in GTA 6 include scuba diving, fishing, and swimming.

GTA 6 realistic water physics and NPC interaction is something that sets the game apart from other AAA games. The fans are also looking forward to some new realistic car mechanics in the game, and what GTA 6 will bring for the fans would redefine the way AAA games are really played.

