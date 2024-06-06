Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PPSSPP- Play on Android for Free

Prince of Persia is a perfect retro game and the series started with the release of the first ‘Prince of Persia DOS Game’ in the year 1989. The game was developed by Jordan Mechner and the game became popular because of its puzzle-based gameplay. You can still play the online version of the DOS game on retrogames.cz. Since, then Prince of Persia has seen numerous additions to its mysterious storyline which is mostly backed up by an action-adventure oriented gameplay. Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands was released across all major platforms on 18th May, 2010 in North America. It is an action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands can be played on your Android device with ease with the help of PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File download for the game which runs on your device with the help of the PPSSPP emulator.

Advertisment

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Story

The story of the game Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands revolves around a prophecy, where it is written that a member of a Prince's royal family will bring an end to Ahihud. Ahihud is an evil fire spirit's reign over a mystical land and to save Ahihud minions are sent to hunt down those with the royal blood of Persia. The Prince is left with no option, but to escape his tower where he is kept protected by his father. The Prince pursues a mysterious light Helem, the Spirit of Time which shows him the way and also promises to help him defeat his enemies. Helem and the Prince journey to Ahihud’s kingdom and there they find out that Ahihud is on a mission to consume the land’s magical energy ‘The Elixir’, and the Prince really needs to do something aggressive to control Ahihud. In order to defeat Ahihud, the Prince frees Helem’s sisters and together they defeat Ahihud and his two most powerful servants. Finally, the Prince is successful in fulfilling the prophecy and restoring the lost glory of the mystic land.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Gameplay

Advertisment

How Long to Beat States that Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands is about 8 hours in length and if you are a gamer with a passion to explore all aspects of the game you will take 10 ½ hours to complete the game. The game comes with huge scale multi-enemy combat to feats of acrobatic prowess in gigantic environments. The game is bound to give an unparalleled experience, as it will push the Prince’s prodigious abilities to unseen levels. There are two forms of gameplay in the game, Challenge and Survival. Challenge requires you to survive 8 waves of enemies in a timed-scenario. On the other hand Survival puts you against 100 enemies in a timed-scenario.

Here is the official Gameplay Trailer of the game Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Advertisment

Steps to Download Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PPSSPP games on Your Android Device

· Click on the ‘Save Game’ button of the Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PSP ISO (Compressed ZIP File for Android).

· Now download and install the Zarchiver Pro APK from the Google Play Store.

Advertisment

· Download and install the PPSSPP Emulator from Google Play Store.

· Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

· Now, move the downloaded Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands compressed PSP Games ISO file to your SD card.

Advertisment

· Extract the Zip file with the help of a zip application and customize the settings of your game.

· Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator and locate the extracted game file ‘Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands’ on your device.

· Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your Android Device.

Advertisment

Check the System Requirements for Playing Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PPSSPP Game on Android

Android Version- 4.3 or Above

RAM- At least 2 GB

Advertisment

A Multi-Core Processor

FAQ

Can I play Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands on an Android device?

Yes, you can play Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands on your Android device by downloading the PSP .ISO Zip File of the game which runs with the help of PPSSPP emulator.

How much time does it take to play the complete game Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands?

It takes about 8 hours to play the game, but a passionate gamer who loves to explore every aspect of the game might take 10 ½ hours to play the game completely.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands is an action-adventure game that takes you on a mystic journey. The game can be played on your Android device as a PPSSPP game with the help of PPSSPP emulator which helps you to run PSP .ISO Zip File for the game on your device.

Also Read:

God of War 1 PPSSPP Game- Play the Game on Your Android Device (pcquest.com)

God of War Ragnarok PPSSPP Game- Play on Android (pcquest.com)

EA Sports FC 24 PPSSPP Download- Play on Android (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)