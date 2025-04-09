PS Plus Free Game Blue Prince Releasing on 10th April 2025 is a Highly Rated Puzzle Mystery

PlayStation Plus Games Catalog is getting Blue Prince as a free game for the month of April 2025. The game will release on the 10th of April 2025, and even before its release the game has become a highly rated first-person, puzzle mystery game. Blue Prince has been developed by Dogubomb and published by Raw Fury, and the game is set to release on the 10th of April, 2025, for Windows PC. Blue Prince will also be available for free for the PS Plus Extra/Premium subscribers as a day one PlayStation Plus Game Catalog title.

Blue Prince- The Story

Blue Prince has a compelling storyline that starts with your character Simon Jones, who has inherited the manor at Mount Holly from his great-uncle, Baron Sinclair. Here there is a surprising catch in the story, as in order to inherit the manor, you need to search the 45-room manor to look out for room 46. Room 46 has a mystery of its own, as all the attempts to uncover the room have failed in the past. Your great-uncle is aware of the mystery but he also knows the fact that you are a worthy successor.

Blue Prince- The Gameplay

The gameplay of Blue Prince has elements of mystery, strategy and discovery, merging the world of a first-person puzzle adventure with the drafting mechanics of a tabletop card game. You get to start the game inside the manor on Day 1, and as you get inside the Entrance Hall you pick up a flyer and a letter, and the flyer describes the rules of the game. You get 50 steps to begin with, and most rooms consume a single step every time you enter. Mount Holly is not an ordinary estate, as the manor has shifting rooms and ever-changing expectations. The game works on the concept “Every door has a choice”, and each door you open takes you to one of three different rooms. These rooms vary from puzzle rooms to rooms that provide you with buffs like extra steps. Every room has a unique secret that will unfold a new chapter in the story. Blue Prince can only be completed if you take the time to draw every room, as this gives you a direction for building your strategy for playing the game.

The beauty of the game is that you get to create the house by building one room at a time, door by door, blueprint by blueprint. While creating these beautiful rooms, you also get an opportunity to explore these rooms, as you travel from one room to the other in search of answers. Every day is different in the game, as when you start playing the game on the next day, you will see that the layout of the house has changed completely, and you will see a different set of puzzles and items in the rooms you explore.

You don’t need to solve a particular puzzle to move ahead in the game. If you can’t solve a puzzle, you can choose to move on, and in due course of time you will get answers to all the puzzles in the game.

Blue Prince is just not an ordinary puzzle mystery game, as the game requires you to use your strategic thinking skills for solving the shifting puzzles in its shifting rooms. You get an opportunity to create and explore a whole new world in the game and your success in the game depends on your thinking skills.

