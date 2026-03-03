PS Plus has an Unbelievable Value for a New PS5 Owner, but its Existing Users Stay Divided

PlayStation 5 purchase requires heavy investment, but without a shadow of doubt it is also extremely exciting to own a new console like PS5. Apart from the excitement involved in owning a new PS5 console, the fun comes with getting a new PS Plus subscription that allows you to play some popular PS5 games for free. A new PS5 owner has posted this on PlayStation Plus subreddit “I got the annual premium sub during Black Friday and I have about 15 games that I’ve always wanted to play available on the catalog or very cheap”. This gamer is not sure whether he or she would be able to finish playing all the games before the subscription period ends. If you take a look at the list of the included games with the PS Plus subscription plan, then you would definitely call it a value for money investment.

The playlist includes games like God of War (2018 and Ragnarok), The Last of Us, Spiderman (all 3), Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption (with RDR2 on discount), Death Stranding, Cyberpunk, Hogwarts Legacy, Bloodborne, and Mortal Kombat.

Does PS Plus Deliver a Similar Value to Existing PS Plus Members?

Over the year PS Plus members have been complaining that PS Plus does not deliver the right value for their money. A fan has posted a reply to the new PS5 member’s post, and it goes like this “Yup. Same here. Once you are done, reevaluate the games you want to play and downgrade or cancel the subscription so you can get another deal. Good luck!” So, this player agrees to the part that a new PS5 player gets unbelievable value from PS Plus subscription, but with time the value generated by the subscription goes down. You need to re-evaluate your options or cancel your existing subscription in order to grab another exciting deal.

To add to the ongoing conversation another user says “Yes. Problem is that it doesn’t necessarily keep its value after a few years. I’m kind of at the end of what I want to play and they don’t add enough for me every month. I’m letting it go but I’ll be back again next time they have a deal.” So, for existing PS Plus members, a paid PS Plus subscription loses its value after sometime.

Most of the PS Plus subscribers believe that Sony is not adding enough good games that would add more value to their service-based gaming platforms like PS Plus. Recently we have seen games like Marvel’s Spiderman 2, Need for Speed Unbound, and Core Keeper have been added to the PS Plus platform, but the players believe that these random additions are not enough to make the PS Plus subscription service look worthwhile. PS Plus subscription service also faces tough competition from Black Friday deals and other festive deals on popular PS5 and PS4 games. Any fan would want to own a copy of a game like God of War Ragnarok or Spiderman 2, as not only games like these are a valuable asset for the gamers, but owning them allows them to keep it forever in their PS games library, and you don't need PS Plus for that.

On the other hand, some gamers feel that there is a need to look beyond popular AAA titles in the PS Plus catalog. You might come across good games like Cat Quest, Battlechaser, Wolfenstein, and A Tale of Paper, which offer a unique gameplay. However, claiming monthly free games allows the players to keep the games for as long as you have any version of PS Plus. Also, if you were to cancel PS Plus at any point and then resubscribe, you will be able to play the games you had claimed earlier. This is a fantastic feature, but it only works well if PS Plus gets a good number of popular games added to the platform on a monthly basis.

PS Plus might not appear too valuable to the existing players, but once in a while some good games get added to the platform. Sony has stated during its recent financial earnings call that it plans to keep PS5 price stable by increasing the prices of its value-based services like PS Plus. To keep PS Plus profitable with such a strategy, Sony really needs to provide its PS Plus members with games that make the subscription worth their investment.

