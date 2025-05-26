REDMAGIC 10S Pro Launch-Powerful Gaming Phone with an In-built PC Emulator

REDMAGIC 10S Pro is scheduled to officially launch in China on May 26, 2025. The company has confirmed that the phone will have a built-in PC emulator. Promotional materials for the phone reveal support for external game controllers, enabling users to enjoy a vast library of PC games anytime, anywhere—fulfilling the promise of a “new species of gaming.” REDMAGIC 10S Pro is supposed to support titles like Wuthering Waves and Blade and Soul 2.

REDMAGIC 10S Pro- Features

The announcement about REDMAGIC 10S Pro featuring an in-built PC Emulator came through a post on Chinese Social Media Channel, Weibo. Here the REDMAGIC account teased the feature image of a phone and a mock-up of a game on the screen, which could be played with the help of external controllers. Right now, no details are available on how the in-built PC Emulator works with the device, but the official webpage of REDMAGIC 10S Pro mentions that the upcoming phone will support challenging titles like Wuthering Waves at 90Hz, Blades and Soul 2 at 90Hz, Arena Breakout at 90 Hz with full-map Ray Tracing, and Delta Force, Hawk Ops Running at Up to 144Hz.

The specifications for the Nubia REDMAGIC 10S Pro Phone seem to be on the heavier side based on its capability to deliver a power-packed gaming performance. According to Nubi Mart webpage, the phone will be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen Chip 3, REDMAGIC’s custom R3 Pro Dual Chip, a big 7500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. REDMAGIC 10S Pro will also feature an industry-first direct-contact CPU cooling system for stable and ultra-cool performance.

The device boasts of a ‘Wukong Full Screen’, a full-screen design with no visible holes, offering a 95.3% screen-to-body ratio.

Right now, there is not much information available about the detailed specs of the device, apart from it being an endless gaming machine. The phone will be revealed on May 26, at 3 PM local time. International launch and availability is still not revealed for the device.

