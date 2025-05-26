Free Fire MAX Download OB49 Update and Max Firepower Event-New Map and Camera System

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, which is well known for its regular updates and new, exciting events. Recently Free Fire MAX celebrated its 8th Anniversary with the launch of OB49 Update, which brings the brand-new Solara map to the game. Free Fire MAX OB49 Update can be downloaded from Google Play Store for free, and the update brings some pleasant changes to the gameplay. Along with the new OB49 Update in Free Fire MAX a new event ‘Max Firepower’ has been launched for the server. The event brings exclusive rewards like Max Firepower and Bat- Jazzblow to the platform.
Free Fire MAX OB49 Update- Release Date
Free Fire MAX OB49 Update was launched on May 21, 2025 for the server and it can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations were launched along with the new update and this brought new events like the Solarush event to the server.
Free Fire MAX OB49 Update download for Android Devices
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Click on the ‘Update’ Button, and this will take you to Google Play Store link for download.
- Now, you can download and install the OB49 Update on your device.
- Start playing Free Fire MAX OB49 Update on your device.
Free Fire MAX Ob49 Update- New Features
New Solara Map
According to the official details Solara map in Free Fire MAX will feature lavender blossoms, winding streets, and music fests. The map will also have an aquarium and a theme park, and all this will certainly give a cool feel to the map. The map will also showcase ‘Dynamic environments, where the sky will change color, and along with that the popping lights on the map will make the world look alive. The entire Solara map is filled with slides and stations, allowing players to move quickly across the terrain. While on a slide the players can use their Gloo Walls and with enemies nearby the slide will flash red as warning. These slides will be perfect for quickly crossing open areas or chasing down opponents. As, not all the slides will connect all the key locations on the map, you get an opportunity to get creative and use them for smart build and clever flanking strategies.
The map also offers some unique locations for strategic combat, and this includes the Studio, the Hub, Bloomtown, and Eco drain. All these places will have unique structures and interactive elements that will bring fresh ways to play the game with endless strategic possibilities.
Free Fire MAX OB49 Update- Character Updates
- Skill Optimizations have been done for Skyler and Kassie.
- Character Balance Adjustments have been done for Ignis, Lila, Moco, and Luna.
- Character Rework has been done for Paloma.
Free Fire MAX OB49 Update- Weapon Updates
Weapon Balance Adjustments (Buff Increased)
- Heal Pistol, M14, M249, M60, GROZA, SCAR, AUG, and FAMAS.
Weapon Reworks
- KORD, VSS, Heal Pistol- Y.
Free Fire MAX OB49 Update- Solarush Event
Right from May 21, 2025, when the OB49 Update launches, the players would be able to participate in the Solarush event. You need to explore Solara and this will fetch you an exclusive emote along with a Grand Prize. Sloarush Event has been designed to bring the new map 'Solara' to life. You need to complete daily tasks and special missions at key locations in order to collect tokens and unlock five iconic locations in Solara through the event page. You are required to fully explore the locations up to 100% in order to get fun animations and surprise rewards in the event.
Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations- Earn Exclusive Infinity Items
You can also earn Infinity Items with Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations. For this, you just need to hop aboard the train at the Infinity Station to reach the Infinity Ring. Here you are required to battle with another team and earn exclusive Infinity Items.
Custom Rooms Upgrade
Custom rooms have received a huge upgrade. You can now create custom rooms without a room card. The new Room Card lets you set up rooms with no cool down, any type you want, and awesome perks like pinned room exposure, colorful room titles, special host displays, and team score displays.
A New PvP in Nexterra- Shadow Ops
It has its own market, storage, rank system, and selection page. It even has its own exclusive currency 'Shadow Credits', which you can use to purchase the starting gear.
New Camera System
You can now create unforgettable memories in Free Fire MAX with the new camera system. You can also interact with specific objects or visit special locations to unlock preset photo templates or take your pictures anytime, anywhere. You can access the camera through the emote wheel, adjust locus, select templates, and create emote sequence playbacks. You can also earn a limited time 'Mythic Emote' for free for trying it out. You can also customize your photos before sharing it with your friends.
The New Prime System
Free Fire MAX will soon have the new Prime system and you can unlock it with 100 Free Fire MAX diamonds. The system features eight levels, and each one of them is loaded with exclusive priviledges. The higher your level, the better the perks for you, and you will also get all the rewards from the lower levels. The new Prime System will feature exclusive badges, avatars, holoday gifts, emotes, colorful nicknames, and more. Prime members will get early access to Royales and special opportunity to snag returning items.
Free Fire MAX Event- Max Firepower
Free Fire MAX Event- Max Fire Power- Release Date
The event has been launched today on May 26, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. It is a Luck Royale; Faded Wheel Event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Event- Max Fire Power?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu of your screen.
- Now, go to the Max Fire power event.
- Here you first need to select two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.
- After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.
- Now you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 9 diamonds to make your first spin, and the diamonds required for spin will increase with every draw.
- Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.
Free Fire MAX Event- Max Firepower- Rewards
- Max Firepower
- Sublime Scorpio (MPS + M60) Weapon Loot Crate
- Pet Skin- Angry Surfer Finn
- Pet Food x 2
- Supply Crate x 2
- Backpack- Soul Keeper
- Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate
- Armor Crate
- Bat- Jazzblow
Free Fire MAX Ob49 Update brings a new map Solara, new events and exclusive rewards to the platform. You just need to go to Google Play Store for downloading the new update on your Android device.
