Valorant 10.11 patch makes Deadlock deadly

Valorant patch 10.11 has finally given Deadlock the buffs she deserved

Riot has released Patch 10.11, and Deadlock is the main character of this patch. Deadlock has had a nearly zero percent pick rate since her release in June 2023, and now she is getting the buffs she deserves. The rework to GravNet should be able to provide players with a more usable Deadlock.

GravNet's previous iteration just slowed and crouched players in its area of effect, but that just won't cut it in a game that's full of hyper-mobile duelists and speed-peeking. The root effect means that players caught in GravNet will be completely immobile and can be flanked and die before they can do anything; in this scenario, Deadlock's ability puts players at a complete disadvantage. The fact that it even disables any instance of movement-based abilities means that it will negate a large portion of any agnate's kit.

Deadlock can now peel back pushes or trap attackers in high-traffic areas without relying on slow rotates or backup utility, which is a big buff for Deadlock, and it shows that Riot is not giving up on her this early.

GravNet 2.0 is all about flexibility

What’s different: GravNet now applies a root effect on impact to stop enemies cold and stop their movement abilities. No more Jett dashing away or Omen teleporting out or sprinting into the sunset. Now the effect only lasts as long as the enemy is in the field, and they have to snap off the net to escape.

This is a big change of pace in fights. Deadlock now has an ability that not only controls space but also forces opponents to act in predictable ways, which is huge in a game of milliseconds.

The buff may look extreme, but it was long overdue, as Deadlock was on the verge of being an agent with only fringe appearances in pro play and low pick rates from all ranks and was at risk of being forgotten as an agent. This won’t 100% create a meta shift, but it opens up new plays for coordinated teams and solo queue players.

Map pool shuffle brings back Haven

Patch 10.11 also brings back Haven to the map pool. Breeze is out; Haven is in. Haven, with its unique three-site layout, has been a fan favorite for a long time. Its return could mean different team compositions, especially with Deadlock’s rework in mind. Anchoring the C-site or delaying mid control just got more interesting.

This map change comes with no changes to the layout, unlike previous rotations. For new players, Haven’s return is a lesson in cross-map utility usage and site control, and it will pair well with agents who excel at delay tactics—yes, like the reworked Deadlock.

Neon and Iso's changes were pulled at the last minute

The patch was supposed to ship with changes to Neon and Iso, but Riot confirmed just before the update that those changes were not ready and have been delayed. The reasons were not fully disclosed, but internal testing likely found balance issues that the team wants to fix first.

While that’s a bummer for players hoping for Iso buffs or a better-balanced Neon, the focused Deadlock rework makes the patch still meaningful. Riot’s decision to delay rather than ship unfinished work shows they’re prioritizing quality control, which has been a recurring complaint in the community.

This patch goes beyond the small changes that become apparent over time

Patch 10.11 may not have the long list of changes we saw in previous agent patches, but sometimes a targeted patch can make big changes where it matters most. Deadlock’s GravNet isn’t just a stat change; it’s a change to the agent dynamic for fast games (like Valorant) and controlling agents.

Deadlock now has a recharging trap that completely stops movement and skills for the opponents, essentially giving Deadlock a way to stalemate opponents. With the GravNet Deadlock, you can bait smarter, hold tighter, and create more team setups for Haven to get back into the map pool.

As we move into Act 3 of Valorant, that patch happened before the seasons switch to competitive, which is always a point of change. Riot is trying to break away from their previous patching paradigm and are being more deliberate with this change; they are looking at the lesser-used agents and balancing the game.

Clearly Deadlock is on the rise, and so may be the resurgence of sentinels, even more so than before. And in a game where one ability can win or lose a round, she will no longer be just extra weight. She will be a useful agent.

More For You

Valorant Mobile debuts in China with elite-only access and high device demands

Valorant Mobile China beta and national tournament leaked as summer launch nears

The Queen of Clutch is Back: Reyna Returns to Valorant After Devour Bug Fix

Free games everywhere June delivers a bonanza for PC and console gamers