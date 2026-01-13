GTA 6 Outspends Genshin Impact and Star Citizen to Become Video Games’ Priciest Project

Rockstar Games’ upcoming blockbuster Grand Theft Auto 6 has reportedly surpassed industry heavyweights Genshin Impact and Star Citizen to claim the title of the priciest video game project ever. With development costs soaring that high, GTA 6’s budget reflects not only its ambitious scale but also the growing financial stakes.

Rockstar Games has spent some hefty amount of money in the development of GTA 6. Most of the rumors indicate the development cost for GTA 6 to be in the range of $1 billion to $2 billion, and that’s a whole lot of money. When it comes to the priciest Gaming Projects, the games that follow GTA 6 are Genshin Impact with a development cost of 900M+ and Star Citizen with a development cost of 700M+.

League of Priciest Games Ever Made

Other games that belong to the priciest games ever made league are Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War ~$700M, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) ~$600M+, Cyberpunk 2077 ~$480M+, Destiny & Destiny 2 ~$500M+, Call of Duty Black Ops III ~$450M, Red Dead Redemption 2 ~$370–540M, Halo Infinite ~$500M, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ~$300M, GTA V ~$265M, Final Fantasy VII Remake ~$200M+, The Last of Us Part II ~$200M+, Horizon Forbidden West ~$200M+.

Why is GTA 6 the Priciest Game Ever Made?

Moving on from Genshin Impact to GTA 6, we go from million-dollar spending to billion-dollar spending. Why is GTA 6 so expensive? GTA 6 is being positioned by Rockstar Games as the most-immersive gaming solution ever been created, and has been under development for more than a decade. Development costs for AAA games are anyways increasing and there are many factors that contribute to these rising costs. Developing a game like GTA 6 requires thousands of developers, animators, writers, and QA testers across regions, and Rockstar Games needs to pay these people in order to retain their services.

GTA 6 is not an ordinary game, and developing a game that will surpass all the other games of its generation requires significant investment in technology like advanced motion capture, ray tracing, real-time lighting, and a heavily upgraded RAGE engine. GTA 6 will feature unprecedented levels of realism, which will make the game a totally immersive gaming solution for the fans.

GTA 6 will break the wall between the virtual world and the real world, and features like Advanced AI Integration and an expansive open-world will contribute to this realism. GTA 6 will take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City set in the fictional state of Leonida. Vice City will be a realistic virtual representation of the city of Miami, with Leonida being a virtual representation of the state of Florida. Creating an excessively detailed open world for a game like GTA 6 requires technical advancements and heavy investment. The game will reportedly feature the largest map in the franchise's history, with multiple cities, evolving ecosystems, dynamic weather systems (like hurricanes), and an extreme level of detail that surpasses anything seen previously.

Investment in AI technology has also contributed to a heavy development budget for GTA 6. Investment in AI is essential for Rockstar Games to create smarter, context-aware NPCs and lifelike pedestrian and animal behavior, which will make the world feel more authentic and reactive.

Rockstar Games have always managed to dedicate a good portion of their budget to the marketing of the game. Fans are waiting for GTA 6 marketing to start, as that is when they will get GTA 6 trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer for the game. Also, GTA 6 marketing campaign will be a world-wide campaign, which requires a heavy marketing budget.

Since the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar Games have continuously invested in the creation and ongoing development of GTA Online platform. GTA 6 will also get a GTA Online platform, which will get regular content updates as it will be an ongoing source of revenue for Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 Price and High Development Cost

GTA 6 was earlier rumored to have a high price tag of $100 because of its high development cost, but insider Tom Henderson broke this myth by stating that a Standard Edition for GTA 6 will cost $80. However, the price is still higher than other AAA games in the market, but based on the opinion of most of the fans, GTA 6 deserves to have a higher price because of its insane graphics and impressively detailed realistic open world.

GTA 6 fans have high expectations from the game, and no wonder Rockstar Games has delayed the game twice because they believed the game was still not perfect. Development cost for GTA 6 surpasses other games, but the game has been created in a way that will generate revenue for many more years after its release.

