GTA 6 Delay Rumors Rejected- Insider Points to PlayStation Exclusive Release

Release delay rumors for GTA 6 started again with a known insider Jason Schreier stating in a Spotify episode that GTA 6 might not release in November 2026. GTA 6 release has been a real roller coaster ride, and the fans are now confused about what to believe. GTA 6 has already been delayed twice, and now the game is officially set to launch on November 19, 2026, but this recent episode on Spotify, featuring Jason Schreier reveals that no one at Rockstar Games is 100% sure, whether GTA 6 will meet the November 2026 deadline. According to him GTA 6 is still not content complete and this could be the reason behind further delay in its release.

Jason Schreier has also revealed that developers are still finalizing missions, adding stuff and deciding what makes it into the final game, and this could delay GTA 6 behind November 2026. Based on his judgement, Rockstar Games would rather let the release date slip, than releasing the game in an incomplete state. Take-Two stocks are also at high risk, if GTA 6 is delayed further, but Rockstar Games will not release the game till they are finally satisfied with the quality of the game.

However, these delay rumors were rejected by Jason Schreier in a post on ‘X’, where he says “This is a complete misunderstanding of what I said, which is that I wouldn’t be shocked, if GTA 6 does come out this fall, following the same delay pattern as RDR2. Of course, another delay is possible. It’s a video game. But this blog post is very misleading”.

So, according to him, GTA 6 is still not content complete, but there is a possibility that Rockstar Games would make up and the game would still release on November 19, 2026. But this does not nullify the fact that a further delay in GTA 6 release is still a possibility.

Jason Schreier gives clarification on his comments about GTA 6 delay possibility.



How are you feeling about 2026? pic.twitter.com/MMkETUqMHp — RockStation (@rockstationonx) January 8, 2026

PlayStation is the Main Platform for GTA 6- Any Expectations from the Partnership?

Apart from the heart-breaking news about the possibility of another GTA 6 delay, Jason Schreier has stated “PlayStation is the main platform for the game, it’s kind of like a PlayStation Exclusive, and I suspect Sony is planning an entire calendar around GTA. They will not release anything within the blast zone”. This statement completely refers to the fact that PlayStation has secured rights for GTA 6 marketing, and this is something which was much rumored since a very long time. Sony securing complete marketing rights for GTA 5 could also get us a GTA 6 PS5 bundle, and this is what the fans are really looking for. Any kind of marketing partnership between PlayStation and Rockstar Games refers to a wild marketing campaign for GTA 6, and also some exclusive GTA 6 PS5 bundles for the players. A fan on GTA 6 subreddit says “Sony is going to make sure that when people think of GTA 6, they also think of PlayStation”.

Sony and Rockstar have had a long and very successful history of partnership and there was no reason for them to leave GTA 6 out of this partnership. No wonder a large part of GTA 6 trailer 2 was made to run on Standard PlayStation 5 and Rockstar Games also came out with an official announcement in this context. It looks like Rockstar Games had already started marketing GTA 6 for PS5 since the trailer 2 release for the game.

GTA 6 PS5 bundles are expected, as this would help Sony to push the sales of their PS5 consoles with the help of GTA 6 marketing. PS5 anyways would get a huge push in sales after GTA 6 releases, as most of the people would prefer to play the game on a PS5, where the performance of the game has already been tested through GTA 6 trailer 2.

Will GTA 6 Release on Other Platforms?

The insider says that GTA 6 is a kind of PlayStation Exclusive, and no where he has stated that GTA 6 will only release on PS5. GTA 6 has been officially announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, and a likely PC release of the game is also expected after a year. No way in the world would Rockstar Games limit the potential of the game by making it a complete PS5 exclusive. However, this news has been upsetting the PC users, who believe that now GTA 6 PC launch would now take more than a year. This has happened in the past during PS2 years, when GTA games were PlayStation exclusive for like half and a year before they came on PC or Xbox.

Now, with new gaming trends like cross platform gaming, it is impossible for any gaming company to restrict a game to one single platform. There are high chances that an exclusive title would lose its hype and prospective sales in the initial phase after its launch, if its launched as an exclusive product for a console.

Some fans are excited about Sony securing marketing rights for GTA 6, but there are some who are apprehensive about GTA 6 launch getting delayed further on PC. GTA 6 release could still happen in the Fall of 2026, but as the insider says, any video game could face certain situations where the delay sometimes becomes inevitable.

