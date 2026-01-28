Sony Urges PS4 Players to Upgrade to PS5, But Misses Citing GTA 6

On January 20, 2026, Sony shared an on-screen notification with PS4 users, spotlighting upcoming PS5-optimized titles like SAROS, 007 First Light, and Nioh 3. The message also shared a QR code for various console deals, and it aimed at pushing the customers to upgrade from a PlayStation 4 console to a PlayStation 5 console. So, what is Sony trying to do now? This definitely is a marketing stunt, where Sony is promoting its current gen console PS5 to the existing PlayStation 4 users. However, one missing game in the whole communication from Sony's side is the upcoming blockbuster from Rockstar Games, GTA 6.

Sony really said time for your ass to get a PS5, LMAOOOOO 💀😂 https://t.co/MTDaFTnAOy — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) January 27, 2026

Earlier also when Sony released a video on YouTube on the top upcoming games of 2025, GTA 6 was found missing. This could not be unintentional, and it could be a part of Sony’s marketing strategy where by not mentioning the game, they are forcing the players to think more about it.

Is GTA 6 a PS5 Exclusive?

Everyone in the gaming industry knows that GTA 6 is a tsunami that is going to change the way the overall gaming industry works. But the game will officially launch for only two platforms; PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no fixed release date for PC. Recent rumors on various chat forums like 'GTA 6' sub reddit indicate that Rockstar Games is currently not planning a physical release of the game in order to avoid possible leaks on assets of the game, and you will get it only by 2027. This is however a different story, but what we need to find out is whether GTA 6 is a PlayStation Exclusive or not. And if it is a PlayStation exclusive, then why is Sony not talking about the game in any of their recent marketing campaigns related to upcoming PS5 games for 2026.

Sometime back Jason Schreier, a well-known gaming journalist from Bloomberg had said in an interview that GTA 6 would be a likely PlayStation exclusive. He revealed that “PlayStation is the main platform for the game, it’s kind of like a PlayStation Exclusive, and I suspect Sony is planning an entire calendar around GTA. They will not release anything within the blast zone”. This clearly refers to the fact that GTA 6 will help Sony in pushing PS5 sales to a much higher level, and Sony is definitely well aware of the fact.

GTA 6 will not only push PS5 console sales, but it could also be one of the reasons behind a delay in the release of PlayStation 6 console. If Sony secures marketing rights for GTA 6, then a possibility of releasing PS6 in 2027 sounds very bleak. PS5 is the officially announced platform for GTA 6, and Sony would not release a next-gen console too close to GTA 6 release, as it would impact PS5 sales for that year.

Rumors were hot on the web on the release of Sony’s next-gen console PS6 in 2027, but now because of some reasons like the RAM crisis, the analysts believe that PS6 will come in 2029 0r 2030. Jason Schreier also believes that “it would be madness to release the PS6 next year when the PS5 generation has just begun.” He believes, if PS6 releases next year, then only tech-enthusiasts would purchase it because of its high price. So, if PS5 and GTA 6 bundle is coming as a part of Sony’s effort in securing exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6, then it wouldn’t be a good marketing strategy to release the next-gen console PS6 in 2027.

GTA 6 is like a nightmare for many publishers also, as most of them have been changing their calendars in order to avoid publishing their games near GTA 6 release on November 19, 2026. Sony reportedly is doing the same thing according to Jason Schreier, but for some reason they always intentionally forget to put GTA 6 in their communication.

PS4 players right now are happy with their consoles, as most of them believe that Sony has still not given them enough reasons to upgrade to a PS5 console. But this thought might change in 2026, as that is when GTA 6 will hit the market, and this game will take PS5 console sales to a whole new level.

