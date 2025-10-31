Sony PS6 2027 Launch Rumors are Hot, But What Features Do You Want in the Next-Gen Console

Some of the customers still believe that PlayStation 5 is still a desirable product, and launching PlayStation 6 in 2027 would be a huge mistake. But then there are some who are looking for some new features in the upcoming next-gen console. Based on Sony and AMD’s ‘Project Amethyst’ tech showcase, a known tech leaker has confirmed that Sony’s PS6 would definitely launch in 2027. The showcase successfully revealed the building blocks for Sony’s next-gen console, PS6. Sony has just released the PS5 Pro, but it didn’t pick up well in certain regions of the world because of its missing Disc drive, high price, and network availability issues. PS6 on the other hand, would certainly take all these issues into consideration, and Sony would now launch a new console that would meet everyone’s requirements.

Sony’s PS6- Rumored Specs

Now, before we discuss what the customers want from the next-gen console, we should first understand the rumored specs of the console.

Codename: Orion (PS6 console)

Orion (PS6 console) CPU: 8-core Zen 6 (or newer)

8-core Zen 6 (or newer) GPU : 40–48 RDNA 5 compute units @ 3 GHz or higher

: 40–48 RDNA 5 compute units @ 3 GHz or higher GPU Architecture : RDNA 5 with ~5–10% rasterization uplift per CU over RDNA 4

: RDNA 5 with ~5–10% rasterization uplift per CU over RDNA 4 Memory: GDDR7, Sony is considering either a 160-bit or 192-bit bus (unlikely to go beyond 256-bit)

GDDR7, Sony is considering either a 160-bit or 192-bit bus (unlikely to go beyond 256-bit) Total Board Power (TBP): Around 160W (lower than PS5’s power use)

Performance Targets:

~3× PS5 rasterization performance

Significantly higher ray tracing performance

Focus on locking 4K 120 FPS in many games rather than chasing extreme raster numbers

Backward Compatibility: PS4 and PS5 supported

Architecture Design Considerations:

Potential AMD chiplet design (AT2/AT3 desktop derivatives), though unclear if Sony committed to it

Built on TSMC 3 nm chiplet

Memory Strategy: Efficiency + cost balance, not overspending on wide memory buses

Overall Design Target: High ray tracing and efficiency focus rather than max CU count for raster performance

PlayStation Portable 2 Rumored Specs

Codename - Canis

- Canis Resolution- 720p to 10180p

720p to 10180p Cross-Platform Play- Fully compatible with PS6

Fully compatible with PS6 CPU : 4 × Zen 6c cores (3nm process)

: 4 × Zen 6c cores (3nm process) GPU : 12–20 RDNA 5 compute units @ 1.6–2.0 GHz

: 12–20 RDNA 5 compute units @ 1.6–2.0 GHz RAM : 16 GB LPDDR5X-7500+ on a 128-bit bus

: 16 GB LPDDR5X-7500+ on a 128-bit bus Estimated Power Draw : 15 W thermal board power

: 15 W thermal board power Performance Target : About half the PS5’s rasterization performance, but potentially stronger in ray tracing due to RDNA 5 improvements

: About half the PS5’s rasterization performance, but potentially stronger in ray tracing due to RDNA 5 improvements Backward Compatibility : PS5 and PS4 support, with PS5 “Low Power” for better performance matching

: PS5 and PS4 support, with PS5 “Low Power” for better performance matching Storage Options: MicroSD slot and M.2 SSD slot

MicroSD slot and M.2 SSD slot Display: Touchscreen

Touchscreen Other Hardware: Dual microphones, haptic vibration, USB-C with fast charging and video output

What Features Do the Customers Want from Sony’s Next-Gen Console?

In a discussion on PS6 subreddit, one of the users has posted that he is looking for a true, system-level backwards compatibility across all PlayStation generations. Right now, there are rumors about PS5 and PS4 support, and there is no information on the upcoming PS6 console supporting all PlayStation Generations, but there is no harm in expecting something new. Another fan wants a lot of AAA single player next gen only games. Some of them want a PlayStation controller with a decent battery life and no stick drift, while some want a PS6 handheld that allows some way to get a digital version of their disc-based games to play natively on their console.

Sony PS6- Expected Price

Now, these are far-fetched thoughts, and most of the rumored specs of the PS6 console indicate that it is going to be an excellent next-gen console. However, the competitive pricing of the console would be one of the deciding factors for its market reach. Based on recent rumors Sony is looking at a price range of $600 to $800, and this would help it to maintain balance between affordability and new technology.

